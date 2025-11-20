Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Who is Mohd Zama Khan? Lone Muslim Minister in Nitish Kumar’s new Bihar cabinet
Shweta Singh | Nov 20, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
1.Orry connection with the Ambani's
Everyone knows that Orhan Awatramani has always been a part of Ambani's elaborate guest list. But did you know that he has a ‘deep’ connection with the Ambanis and that it goes beyond personal?
2.Who is Orry?
social media influencer and a prominent socialite, Orhan Awatramani, AKA Orry, is a Mumbai native comes from a wealthy and influential family background, with Jorj Awatramani as his father and Shahnaz Awatramani as his mother. Additionally, he has a brother named Kabir Awatramani, who holds a position as the head of the PR department at Sollis Health in New York.
3.Who is Orry’s father?
Surat K Awatramani is a renounwed businessman, serving as the director of Mardi Gras Liquor, a prominent beverage manufacturing company. Additionally, he is involved in the hotel and real estate sectors and philanthropy.
4.What’s the relationship between Orry and The Ambanis?
Orry, who shares a close relationship with Isha Ambani, is serving as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate chaired by Mukesh Ambani. His tenure with RIL began in September 2017.
5.Orry’s Net Worth
According to various news websites, Orry’s net worth is said to be anywhere between Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 8 crore.