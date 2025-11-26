Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
1.Citarum River: Indonesia
Stretching about 300 km through West Java, the Citarum has long been central to Sundanese culture. But today it carries mercury, lead, cadmium and harmful dyes discharged by over 2,000 textile factories. More than 20 million people depend on it, yet many avoid using the water without heavy boiling or bottled alternatives.
2.Ganges River: India
The Ganges River is considered sacred, but it faces significant pollution challenges. Raw sewage, plastics, and chemical waste from cities have made the water unsafe for bathing. As a result, outbreaks of cholera and hepatitis are common in the area.
3.Yamuna River: India
The Yamuna’s flow through Delhi brings heavy contamination from untreated domestic waste. Toxic foam often covers the surface, interrupting festivals and everyday activities. Officials have announced major investments, yet encroachment and weak sewage treatment keep the river in distress.
4.Mississippi River: United States
One of America’s defining waterways now faces nitrogen, herbicide and microplastic pollution. Fertilisers from farms wash into the river, eventually creating a massive 'dead zone' in the Gulf of Mexico.
5.Buriganga River: Bangladesh
Once vital to Dhaka’s transport and trade, the Buriganga today is dominated by chromium, plastic waste and untreated sewage. Residents often suffer from infections that refuse to heal, and bottled water expenses consume a large share of household budgets.
6.Marilao River: Philippines
Arsenic, cyanide and battery waste make this river one of the region’s most hazardous waterways. Children in nearby towns face rising cancer risks, and crops irrigated with river water show high levels of toxic metals.
7.Sarno River: Italy
Near the ancient sites of Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius, the Sarno suffers from untreated sewage and agrochemical runoff. Contamination even affects nearby marine reserves.
8.Yellow River: China
The Yellow River now receives petrochemicals, ammonia and fertiliser waste from coal plants and farms. Some stretches barely classify as water under national standards. Drone-based monitoring has begun, but enforcement remains inconsistent.
9.Tietê River: Brazil
Flowing through São Paulo, the Tietê is heavily loaded with sewage, detergents and pharmaceutical traces. Algae blooms and periodic fish deaths highlight the river’s fragile health.
10.Jordan River: Middle East
A river revered across religions, the Jordan has lost nearly 90% of its historical flow due to over-extraction and pollution. Salinity is rising, affecting farmers in Jordan and the West Bank.