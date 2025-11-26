Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here

Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row

Who is Harpreet Chaurasia? Kamla Pasand owner's son accused in suicide case of his wife Deepti Chaurasia

Jennifer Lopez's whopping fees for performance at Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding will leave you shocked, she took Rs...

Cristiano Ronaldo cleared to feature in Portugal's 2026 World Cup opener: Did FIFA make an exception?

Who is Rajendra Panchal, whose old pic with fused jaw is being misused by US-based users to mock Indians

Who is Pauline Hanson? Australian Senator faces backlash for wearing burqa in parliament, triggers uproar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute

Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav

Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here

The world's most polluted rivers, including Indonesia's Citarum and India's Ganges, are facing severe ecological damage and human impact, highlighting the urgent need for global water reform.

Shivani Tiwari | Nov 26, 2025, 02:21 PM IST

1.Citarum River: Indonesia

Citarum River: Indonesia
1

Stretching about 300 km through West Java, the Citarum has long been central to Sundanese culture. But today it carries mercury, lead, cadmium and harmful dyes discharged by over 2,000 textile factories. More than 20 million people depend on it, yet many avoid using the water without heavy boiling or bottled alternatives.

Advertisement

2.Ganges River: India

Ganges River: India
2

The Ganges River is considered sacred, but it faces significant pollution challenges. Raw sewage, plastics, and chemical waste from cities have made the water unsafe for bathing. As a result, outbreaks of cholera and hepatitis are common in the area.

3.Yamuna River: India

Yamuna River: India
3

The Yamuna’s flow through Delhi brings heavy contamination from untreated domestic waste. Toxic foam often covers the surface, interrupting festivals and everyday activities. Officials have announced major investments, yet encroachment and weak sewage treatment keep the river in distress.

4.Mississippi River: United States

Mississippi River: United States
4

One of America’s defining waterways now faces nitrogen, herbicide and microplastic pollution. Fertilisers from farms wash into the river, eventually creating a massive 'dead zone' in the Gulf of Mexico.

TRENDING NOW

5.Buriganga River: Bangladesh

Buriganga River: Bangladesh
5

Once vital to Dhaka’s transport and trade, the Buriganga today is dominated by chromium, plastic waste and untreated sewage. Residents often suffer from infections that refuse to heal, and bottled water expenses consume a large share of household budgets.

6.Marilao River: Philippines

Marilao River: Philippines
6

Arsenic, cyanide and battery waste make this river one of the region’s most hazardous waterways. Children in nearby towns face rising cancer risks, and crops irrigated with river water show high levels of toxic metals.

7.Sarno River: Italy

Sarno River: Italy
7

Near the ancient sites of Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius, the Sarno suffers from untreated sewage and agrochemical runoff. Contamination even affects nearby marine reserves.

8.Yellow River: China

Yellow River: China
8

The Yellow River now receives petrochemicals, ammonia and fertiliser waste from coal plants and farms. Some stretches barely classify as water under national standards. Drone-based monitoring has begun, but enforcement remains inconsistent.

9.Tietê River: Brazil

Tietê River: Brazil
9

Flowing through São Paulo, the Tietê is heavily loaded with sewage, detergents and pharmaceutical traces. Algae blooms and periodic fish deaths highlight the river’s fragile health.

10.Jordan River: Middle East

Jordan River: Middle East
10

A river revered across religions, the Jordan has lost nearly 90% of its historical flow due to over-extraction and pollution. Salinity is rising, affecting farmers in Jordan and the West Bank.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police probe links to legal dispute
Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law Jeet Pabari kills self in Rajkot; Police prob
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
From India to Intel: An Interview with Khushboo Yadav
Engineering Trust:- Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
Engineering Trust: Sanket Sable on the Future of AI and Global Compliance
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, details here
China reignites Arunachal Pradesh dispute, historical facts favour India, ...
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement has erupted into a racism row
Why South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad's 'we wanted India to grovel' statement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell in love with 15-year younger woman, has four children, net worth is Rs...
Arjun Rampal Birthday: Model-turned-actor who got divorced after 21 years, fell
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement