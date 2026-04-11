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Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'

Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism' remarks

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Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'

Nora Fatehi finally addressed her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark and issued a clarification on YouTuber Lilly Singh's podcast. Nora has been in controversy over her 'sarke chunar' song, which got banned over vulgar lyrics.

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 11, 2026, 11:48 AM IST

1.Nora Fatehi clarifies her 'feminism' remarks

Nora Fatehi clarifies her 'feminism' remarks
1

A lot of controversies have surrounded the 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi recently. From getting brutally trolled over her 'feminism' remarks to her latest 'item' song getting banned for vulgar lyrics. While Nora Fatehi has already given clarification on the 'vulgar' lyrics song controversy , she now opens up about her 'feminism' remarks.

 

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2.Nora Fatehi on her 'feminism' remarks

Nora Fatehi on her 'feminism' remarks
2

Nora Fatehi recently appeared as a guest on YouTuber Lilly Singh's podcast 'Shameless.'  She chose this occasion to addressed the 'criticism' she has been facing over her 'not in support of feminism' remarks, where she was also labelled as 'Pick me' by netizens on social media. She clarified that, “I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism and then certain small cuts come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up and people miss the context. What I advocate for is that, extremism is something that I am totally against.”

3.What did Nora Fatehi said about 'Feminism'?

What did Nora Fatehi said about 'Feminism'?
3

 Last year, Nora Fatehi wa sin conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, where she said that 'Feminism has f**cked up the society completely.' One of her clip that went viral and attracted lot of criticism was when she said she believed women are nurtures, and needs to be independent only to some extent. She said, 'This idea of 'I-don't-need-anybody', 'feminism', I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that. That's not true." Nora continued, "I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent.'

4.Nora Fatehi song controversy

Nora Fatehi song controversy
4

Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring her and Sanjay Dutt was banned over its 'vulgar' lyrics. She received a major backlash over it, where Nora Fatehi herself made a video to issue a clarification. In a detailed video message on Instagram, Nora explained her side of the story, alleging that she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it because it was part of a big project and also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt."When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He's such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that's what I thought, of 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main', which is also a very iconic song," Nora said. She further alleged that when the makers explained the translation of the song to her at the time, nothing seemed "inappropriate" or "vulgar.

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5.Nora Fatehi upcoming projects

Nora Fatehi upcoming projects
5

At the work front, Nora Fatehi is set for appearing on big screen with films including KD- The Devil (Kannada Debut), Kanchana 4 (Tamil debut), and Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu), Pre-production project 'Side Heroes'.

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