Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'

3 . What did Nora Fatehi said about 'Feminism'?

3

Last year, Nora Fatehi wa sin conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, where she said that 'Feminism has f**cked up the society completely.' One of her clip that went viral and attracted lot of criticism was when she said she believed women are nurtures, and needs to be independent only to some extent. She said, 'This idea of 'I-don't-need-anybody', 'feminism', I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that. That's not true." Nora continued, "I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent.'