Nora Fatehi breaks silence on getting major backlash on her 'feminism f**ked our society' remark; says 'totally against extremism'

Paresh Rawal says Bhooth Bangla was not pushed because of Dhurandhar 2: 'Toxic was also postponed, it's show business'
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran loses track of mines in Strait of Hormuz, reopening of key waterway delayed, says report
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leaves Shashi Tharoor in awe with stunning knock against RCB
'Fake' robbery racket Busted: How Indians staged store, restaurant robberies in US to get U-visa; 10 conspirators indicted
Mathura Tragedy: Video emerges showing devotees chanting 'radhe radhe', not wearing life jackets moments before boat capsizes in Yamuna killing 10; WATCH
US-Israel-Iran War: How did AI help US kill hundreds, cause devastation in Iran? Know what Donald Trump says
West Asia Conflict: India evacuates over 8.4 lakh nationals from Gulf region amid regional tensions, says MEA
Hyderabad Horror: 22-year-old woman dies by suicide after forcibly being injected with HIV-infected blood
Israel, Lebanon hold first direct talks, set for formal meeting in Washington on April 14
US-Israel-Iran War: Iranian delegation arrives in Pakistan for peace talks with US, says negotiations hinge on preconditions
VIRAL
Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 11, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
1.Nora Fatehi clarifies her 'feminism' remarks
A lot of controversies have surrounded the 'Dilbar' girl Nora Fatehi recently. From getting brutally trolled over her 'feminism' remarks to her latest 'item' song getting banned for vulgar lyrics. While Nora Fatehi has already given clarification on the 'vulgar' lyrics song controversy , she now opens up about her 'feminism' remarks.
2.Nora Fatehi on her 'feminism' remarks
Nora Fatehi recently appeared as a guest on YouTuber Lilly Singh's podcast 'Shameless.' She chose this occasion to addressed the 'criticism' she has been facing over her 'not in support of feminism' remarks, where she was also labelled as 'Pick me' by netizens on social media. She clarified that, “I had a podcast last year where we spoke about feminism and then certain small cuts come out on reels and TikTok, and they get blown up and people miss the context. What I advocate for is that, extremism is something that I am totally against.”
3.What did Nora Fatehi said about 'Feminism'?
Last year, Nora Fatehi wa sin conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, where she said that 'Feminism has f**cked up the society completely.' One of her clip that went viral and attracted lot of criticism was when she said she believed women are nurtures, and needs to be independent only to some extent. She said, 'This idea of 'I-don't-need-anybody', 'feminism', I don't believe in this s**t. In fact, I think, feminism f****d up our society completely. The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer. I don't believe in people who think that. That's not true." Nora continued, "I think women are nurturers. Yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent, but to a certain extent.'
4.Nora Fatehi song controversy
Nora Fatehi’s song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring her and Sanjay Dutt was banned over its 'vulgar' lyrics. She received a major backlash over it, where Nora Fatehi herself made a video to issue a clarification. In a detailed video message on Instagram, Nora explained her side of the story, alleging that she had shot the song a few years ago and had agreed to it because it was part of a big project and also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt."When I shot this song three years ago, I said yes to it because it was a part of a big film, it was with a big icon, Sanjay Dutt, who would say no to working with him? He's such an icon. And it was a remake, at least that's what I thought, of 'Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main', which is also a very iconic song," Nora said. She further alleged that when the makers explained the translation of the song to her at the time, nothing seemed "inappropriate" or "vulgar.
5.Nora Fatehi upcoming projects
At the work front, Nora Fatehi is set for appearing on big screen with films including KD- The Devil (Kannada Debut), Kanchana 4 (Tamil debut), and Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu), Pre-production project 'Side Heroes'.