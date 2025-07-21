NOIDA gets tax-free status: What it means for residents, real estate and investors

BIG blow to India, Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series due to..., this uncapped player to replace him
Air India flight from Kochi veers off runway while landing at Mumbai airport, here's what we know so far
This top actor touches his wife feet every night before going to bed: ‘Aaj main jo bhi hoon…'
2006 Mumbai train blasts: Bombay HC acquits all 12 accused, bench says prosecution 'utterly failed to prove the case'
What would CEO of world's most valuable company study if he was in college today? Jensen Huang says...
Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday set the stage on fire as they groove to Saat Samundar Par in viral video: Watch
Mumbai rains: Massive traffic jam in city after heavy rainfall, roads waterlogged, flights hit, IMD issues yellow alert till...
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hospitalised after 'mild giddiness'
Startup founder rejects 4 IITians, reveals how they didn't fit his hiring criteria: 'We don't need...'
Saiyaara mania reaches new heights as fan attends screening with IV drip, netizens say, 'Bro is injecting feelings through pipe', watch
Shocking! Dog the Bounty Hunter's 13-year-old step-grandson killed by his father
'Band karo...': Amitabh Bachchan gets angry at paps for filming him outside his Mumbai home, watch viral video
This country has world's biggest uranium reserve, still doesn't have any nuclear bomb, reason is..., its name is...
Harbhajan Singh regrets IPL ‘slapgate scandal', makes SHOCKING revelation about Sreesanth’s daughter: 'You hit...'
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly bashes TMC leader Nilanjan Das after he calls her 'flop actress': 'Isn't your so-called...'
This city to launch flying taxi service soon, travel time to be cut drastically, will cover 45 minute journey in..., is developed by...
‘Chup kar...': Karan Johar hits back after troll calls him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's wife earns Rs 79 crore in just one day due to this reason, her name is...
Meet man, who washed utensils for Rs 18, now owns Rs 3000000000 empire, his name is..., his business is...
Meet IAS Shreyans Gomes, son of station master, who cracked UPSC in third attempt without any coaching, his AIR was...
Meet Indian woman whose work shocked 'father of atomic bomb' Robert Oppenheimer, her name is..., she worked as...
Rahul Raj Singh claims late Pratyusha Banerjee tried to steal Karan Patel from Kamya Panjabi: 'Logon ko laga tha ki...'
Parliament monsoon session begins today: Operation Sindoor, Income-Tax bill, Bihar roll revision, Air India Crash; here's what to expect
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits US' Alaska, second in a week; no damage reported
Chris Martin warns fans about cameras at Coldplay concert after astronomer CEO Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot's 'kiss cam' drama: 'So please, if...'
BIG blow to ex-Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, named in Rs 3500 crore liquor scam case, chargesheet says...
Senior Congress leader makes BIG remark on Shashi Tharoor, says, 'Till he changes his stance...'
This star writer-actor grew up in red-light area, was a construction worker, later did over 300 films, carved career of Amitabh Bachchan, he is...
Donald Trump, US officials unhappy with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu: 'Bibi acted like a...'
Saiyaara box office collection day 3: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film takes giant jump on Sunday, crosses Rs 100 crore mark on weekend, earns..
Pit bull attacks child in Mumbai auto rickshaw as owner laughs, video goes viral
India's nightmare continues: After Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep; star all-rounder ruled out of England Tests with severe injury
BAN vs PAK, 1st T20I: Parvez Emon's fifty, clinical bowling power Bangladesh to dominant win over Pakistan in series opener
Cricket meets Football: Mohammed Siraj bowls to Maguire, Rishabh Pant tests kicking skills as Team India bonds with Man United stars in Manchester
'I feel Like a failure': 21-year-old NEET aspirant’s heartbreaking letter goes viral
Astronomer CEO scandal: Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan could get THIS MUCH in divorce settlement
Himesh Reshammiya's musical tribute to 'Operation Sindoor' at Delhi concert wins internet, WATCH viral video
Kapil Sharma is proud of wife Ginni Chatrath and team, pens heartfelt note on reopening of Kap's Cafe after firing incident
'Let down cricket fans...': Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan breaks silence after IND-PAK match called off in WCL 2025
Saiyaara: Fan cries, shouts, faints in cinema hall during Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film, video goes viral, netizens react
After WCL game called off, what does the future hold for India-Pakistan cricket?
Pope Leo XIV condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Catholic church, calls for an end to 'barbarity of war'
Man eats chicken inside ISKCON’s restaurant in London, sparks outrage online
Air India plane crash: Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu slams Western media, says, 'Making any comments...'
3 killed, many feared trapped as massive fire engulfs ferry near Indonesia, WATCH clip
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul eyes multiple records in Manchester as India aim to level series vs England
Amitabh Bachchan mourns his Don director, Chandra Barot's demise, calls him 'more a family friend': 'It is difficult to put in words'
Odisha student self-immolation, RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case: Why is it time for women to be legally aware?
Meet Suhani Shah, first female Indian mentalist, started performing magic at 7, dropped after first grade, now bags honour of...
Karun Nair's Test career over? Star batter returns to Karnataka amidst England struggles
Coldplay's Chris Martin in hilarious video singing ‘aag aisi lagayi’ sparks meme fest online
Meet Pete DeJoy, interim CEO of Astronomer after Andy Byron resigns over Coldplay kiss cam scandal
'Why wouldn’t you spend...': Perplexity CEO claims new AI browser could replace THESE 2 key roles in offices
EAM S Jaishankar reveals he was asked THIS question during his UPSC interview, says, 'I was lucky...'
This film was rejected by Dev Anand, Jeetendra, producer died midway, actors did movie for free, was flop initially, then became blockbuster, it is..
Bengaluru woman’s traffic rant goes viral: Friend reaches Dubai before her drive ends
'How did he get there?': Man spotted lying in chair car luggage rack, reddit can’t stop laughing
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant’s cryptic post ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England sets social media ablaze
One bride, two grooms: Why a woman married 2 brothers, know if it’s legal
Champions League T20 set to make comeback after 12 years, first match to take place on THIS date
Air India plane crash: Aviation expert makes BIG statement on media claims, says 'mathematical calculation...'
What is WCL? All you need to know after India vs Pakistan legends match axed after Indian players withdraw
Q1 Results 2025: Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Gautam Adani's Adani Energy to declare earnings on..., check full list
This city in India's neighbourhood could run out of water in 5 years, half of wells are dry here, not in Pakistan, Bangladesh, it is located in...
Viral video: Uorfi Javed gets her fillers dissolved, looks 'unrecognisable' with swollen lips, advices 'good doctor', netizens react
IND vs ENG: Meet last Indian batter to score a Test century in Manchester; it's not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Gautam Gambhir
IMF recognizes India as global leader in digital payments with 18 billion transactions monthly, says 'UPI...'
Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark dating rumours again after being spotted walking together in London
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's BIG statement amid ongoing war with Ukraine, says, 'Ready for peace talks but...'
IndiGo launches services from Hindon Airport from July 20, flights to THESE 8 cities
'Do you think I'm jealous?' Harbhajan Singh confronts R Ashwin; spinner's reply wins the internet
What is CoinDCX? Indian cryptocurrency exchange hit by massive cyberattack, loses whopping Rs...
Big tension for Pakistan, China, 3 Apache attack helicopters set to join Indian Army fleet on...
Meet IAS officer, used AI to prepare for exam, cracked UPSC twice, his AIR was..., he is...
Amid spike in US visa rejections for Indians, Delhi man gets B1 visa approved in less than 60 seconds due to...
CSK pacer added to India squad ahead of crucial 4th Test vs England after Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh injuries
Tsunami alert issued in Russia after 7.4 magnitude earthquake jolts off coast
Mickey, Minnie mouse dance to 'Bole Chudiyan' in viral video, internet can’t get enough
Saiyaara: Debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda impress Mahesh Babu, Telugu star lauds Mohit Suri's film for 'honest storytelling'
Donald Trump clarifies all Iran nuke sites destroyed, claims any new sites will be...
Meet South African star who is 46 years old, powers Guyana Amazon Warriors to GSL 2025 triumph, wins Player of the Tournament, his name is...
Meet woman, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who cracked UPSC exam in her first attempt with AIR..., now posted as IFS officer in...
What is Baby Grok? Elon Musk to make new AI app with kid-friendly content, know details
After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, marksheet of IAS Jagrati Awasthi goes viral, check her marks in...
Sant Tukaram movie review: Subodh Bhave gives career-best performance in biographical drama, pays much-needed homage to revolutionary saint
Mukesh Ambani earns most profit from this business, it brings him a profit of Rs..., check status of his other ventures
Meet Kay Kay Menon's wife, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki actress who married him to save house rent; she is...
BAN vs PAK Dream11 Predictions: Best picks for 1st T20I, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
Want to get Canada's PR status? Know these govt programmes to easily upgrade status
Railway Big Update: Projects worth over Rs 800000000000 being executed in THIS state, not Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, it is...
Major blow to Team India as star bowler ruled out of Manchester Test against England due to injury, he is...
Don director Chandra Barot passes away at 86
This writer was dragged into prostitution, worked as bar dancer, later wrote blockbusters for...; her name is...
Meet Indian genius, CBSE topper, who cracked NEET, JEE exams, left Medical, IIT Madras due to...
What is Jodidara? Know all about Himachal Pradesh’s unique wedding practice
Did The Simpsons predicted Astronomer CEO kiss cam viral moment with HR Head at Coldplay concert? The truth is...
Donald Trump reiterates Iran nuclear sites destroyed in US strikes, says any new facilities will be obliterated: 'It would take...'
Former Indian all-rounder gives major verdict on Jasprit Bumrah playing Manchester Test against England
US President Donald Trump threatens 'little group' BRICS of 10% tariffs AGAIN, says, 'dominance of...'
Good news for Delhi-Gurgaon commuters! New link on this highway to cut travel time by 30 mins, to be completed by...., know which areas will benefit
VIRAL
Muskan Verma | Jul 21, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
1.Tax-free boost begins from AY 2024‑25 under Section 10(46A)
CBDT has excluded NOIDA's non-commercial income like rents, government grants, and service fees from tax. The move takes effect from Assessment Year 2024–25 and is historic for urban development.
2.Which income qualifies and which doesn’t?
Only non-commercial income gets exclusion like rent on public property, government grants, and public service fees. Commercial revenue from real estate sales or interest remains fully taxable.
3.Transparent accounting is a must
NOIDA must maintain separate books for exempt vs taxable income per CBDT Notification No. 116/2025. Any mix-up or misuse could trigger withdrawal of the entire tax break.
4.Residents can expect better infrastructure funding
Tax saving will help NOIDA to spend more money for the betterment of roads, clean water, drainage improvement and other civic services, without putting extra cost in residents.
5.Businesses gain
This exemption doesn’t impact private business taxes. It’s an initiative for NOIDA's quicker administrative approvals, utilities and for strong investor growth.