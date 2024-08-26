Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant — are known for their jaw-dropping personal styles that have left us shocked, confused, and jealous. Their wardrobes are formidable, with exquisite jewellery, personalised couture, and accessories as well.
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India who has over Rs 97276 crore net worth. With wealth comes luxury, and Mukesh Ambani likes to live life to the fullest. This family is not just about running a multi-billion dollar empire; they’re the flag bearers of a cultural revolution in India. In terms of celebration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has already become a memorable affair.
The Ambanis are dispelling every idea of subdued affluence that has ever existed for humanity, not simply talking about generational prosperity.
1. Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani's wedding to Anand Piramal in December 2018. Isha Ambani's wedding lehenga was one of the main attractions. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the lehenga had a special tribute to her mother Nita Ambani. The Rs 90 crore lehenga was stitched incorporating the bridal sari of Nita Ambani, a 35-year-old heirloom piece.
2. Shloka Mehta
Shloka Mehta is married to the Ambani scion, Akash Ambani in 2019. The Eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambanis' wedding lehenga was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The red lehenga featured cut jaali work in zardozi with jadau embroidery. It was paired with a stunning blouse having zardozi maal and jadau detailing. Shloka completed the look with two dupattas.
3. Nita Ambani
In 1984, Mukesh and Nita Ambani got married in a very humble wedding ceremony. From her jewellery to saree and make-up --everything spoke about simplicity and sheer beauty of Nita Ambani --the wife of one of the richest person on the earth.
4. Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani got married in 2024. Well-known producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika Merchant’s wedding ensemble, a stunning Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Radhika Merchant paired her red and white bridal lehenga with heirloom jewels steeped in family history.
5. Ambani women
