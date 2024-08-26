Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant — are known for their jaw-dropping personal styles that have left us shocked, confused, and jealous. Their wardrobes are formidable, with exquisite jewellery, personalised couture, and accessories as well.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India who has over Rs 97276 crore net worth. With wealth comes luxury, and Mukesh Ambani likes to live life to the fullest. This family is not just about running a multi-billion dollar empire; they’re the flag bearers of a cultural revolution in India. In terms of celebration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has already become a memorable affair.

The Ambanis are dispelling every idea of subdued affluence that has ever existed for humanity, not simply talking about generational prosperity.

