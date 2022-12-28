Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos

Niagara Falls has frozen partially as a result of the 'blizzard of the century' sweeping through the US. Niagara Falls are situated at the border of New York state and Ontario, Canada. It is just 40 km away from Buffalo, the worst hit due to the blizzard.

Social media is flooded with photos of the gigantic fall standing partially in silence. The pictures are beautiful and are a lovely sight. Tourists have gathered at the spot to witness the sight even in the bone-chilling cold.