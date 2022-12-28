Search icon
Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos

See beautiful photos of frozen Niagara Falls here.

  Dec 28, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Niagara Falls has frozen partially as a result of the 'blizzard of the century' sweeping through the US. Niagara Falls are situated at the border of New York state and Ontario, Canada. It is just 40 km away from Buffalo, the worst hit due to the blizzard. 

Social media is flooded with photos of the gigantic fall standing partially in silence. The pictures are beautiful and are a lovely sight. Tourists have gathered at the spot to witness the sight even in the bone-chilling cold. 

1. Three falls

Situated at the southern end of Niagara Gorge, Niagara Falls is actually a group of three waterfalls namely, Horseshoe Falls/Canadian Falls, American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.  (Photo: Reuters)

 

2. First description

The first description of the fall was given by the Belgian missionary, Father Louis Hennepin in 1677. (Photo: Reuters)

 

3. First couple to honeymoon at Niagara Falls

Niagara falls became a major tourist spot during the 19th century. Theodosia Burr Alston and her husband Joseph Alston were the first recorded couple to honeymoon there in 1801. (Photo: Reuters)

 

4. Niagara Falls length

The crest line of the Canadian Horseshoe falls is about 670 metres wide (2,200 feet), the American Falls is nearly 260 metres (850 feet) and the Bridal Veil Falls about 15 metres (50 feet). (Photo: Twitter/ @KCAESCON230)

 

