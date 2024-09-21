NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 mesmerizing images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebula captured by NASA
A nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in space. Some nebulae come from the gas and dust thrown out by the explosion of a dying star, such as a supernova. Other nebulae are regions where new stars are beginning to form.
1. NASA Giant Red Spider Nebula
Hubble Spins a Web Into a Giant Red Spider Nebula: Huge waves are sculpted in this two-lobed nebula called the Red Spider Nebula, located some 3,000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius. This warm planetary nebula harbors one of the hottest stars known and its powerful stellar winds generate waves 100 billion kilometers (62.4 billion miles) high.
2. NASA Spider Nebula
The Spider Nebula lies about 10,000 light-years away from Earth and is a site of active star formation. The spider part of “The Spider and the Fly” nebulae, IC 417 abounds in star formation, as seen in this infrared image from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope and the Two Micron All Sky Survey (2MASS).
3. NASA Crab Nebula
The Crab Nebula, the result of a supernova noted by Earth-bound chroniclers in 1054 A.D., is filled with mysterious filaments that are not only tremendously complex, but appear to have less mass than expelled in the original supernova and a higher speed than expected from a free explosion.
4. NASA Orion Nebula
The Orion Nebula is a picture book of star formation, from the massive, young stars shaping the nebula to the pillars of dense gas that may be the homes of budding stars. The Trapezium resides in the bright central region.
5. NASA star V830 Orionis
The star V830 Orionis shines on the cloud of material left over from its formation, here seen as the NGC 1999 reflection nebula. Credits: NASA and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI)