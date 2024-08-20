Search icon
NASA astronauts who made history by walking on Moon

Twelve NASA astronauts have walked on the Moon, making history with their groundbreaking missions and contributions to space exploration.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 20, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

Since humanity's first steps on the Moon, a total of twelve astronauts have had the incredible experience of walking on its surface. These brave individuals made history with their groundbreaking missions. Here’s a look at some of the NASA astronauts who have walked on the Moon:

 

1. Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong
1/6

Mission: Apollo 11

Date: July 20, 1969

Details: Neil Armstrong was the first person to walk on the Moon. His famous words, "That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind," are etched in history as a monumental moment in space exploration.

2. Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin
2/6

Mission: Apollo 11

Date: July 20, 1969

Details: Buzz Aldrin followed Armstrong and became the second person to walk on the Moon. His role in the Apollo 11 mission was crucial, contributing to its historic success.

3. Charles “Pete” Conrad

Charles “Pete” Conrad
3/6

Mission: Apollo 12

Date: November 19, 1969

Details: As the third person to walk on the Moon, Pete Conrad commanded the Apollo 12 mission, which landed near the Surveyor 3 spacecraft.

4. Alan L. Bean

Alan L. Bean
4/6

Mission: Apollo 12

Date: November 19, 1969

Details: Alan Bean, the fourth astronaut to walk on the Moon, explored the lunar surface alongside Conrad during their mission.

5. Edgar D. Mitchell

Edgar D. Mitchell
5/6

Mission: Apollo 14

Date: February 6, 1971

Details: Edgar Mitchell was the sixth person to walk on the Moon. His scientific experiments during the Apollo 14 mission helped advance our understanding of the lunar surface.

6. David R. Scott

David R. Scott
6/6

Mission: Apollo 15

Date: July 31, 1971

Details: David Scott, the seventh astronaut to walk on the Moon, led the Apollo 15 mission and conducted extensive geological exploration on the lunar surface.

