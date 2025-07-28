Nag Panchami 2025: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance and more

5 . What mantras should be chanted during the puja?

5

Here is a list of four mantras that you should chant during puja.

Anantham Vasuki Shesha Padmanabhan Cha Kambalam.

Shadkhapala Dhartarashtra takshakaka kaliyaam and ||

Itaani nava namaani naganaam cha mahatmanam.

Tasme vishabhayam nasti is victorious everywhere.