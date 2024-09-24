Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Anant Ambani who is the son of Mukesh Ambani, possesses one of the world's most expensive watch collections.
Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is known for his luxurious lifestyle, including an impressive collection of high-end watches valued in crores.
1. Who is Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani is the son of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, boasts one of the most expensive watch collections in the world.
2. Diverse Brands:
His collection includes prestigious brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, showcasing a range of luxurious designs.
3. Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime:
This watch is estimated to be worth Rs 67.5 crore, making it one of the most valuable in his collection.
4. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon:
Another high-end piece, this watch is estimated to cost Rs 54 crore.
5. Richard Mille RM 56-01:
Known for its unique green sapphire design, this timepiece is valued at Rs 25 crore.
6. Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time:
This watch, popular for its style and functionality, has an estimated price of Rs 8.2 crore.
7. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept:
This stylish GMT Tourbillon is valued at Rs 1.9 crore, adding to the impressive array of luxury watches in Anant Ambani’s collection.