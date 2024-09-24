Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3109451
HomePhotos

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Anant Ambani who is the son of Mukesh Ambani, possesses one of the world's most expensive watch collections.

  • Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 24, 2024, 11:29 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is known for his luxurious lifestyle, including an impressive collection of high-end watches valued in crores.

 

1. Who is Anant Ambani

Who is Anant Ambani
1/7

Anant Ambani is the son of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, boasts one of the most expensive watch collections in the world.

2. Diverse Brands:

Diverse Brands:
2/7

His collection includes prestigious brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, showcasing a range of luxurious designs.

 

3. Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime:

Patek Philippe GrandMaster Chime:
3/7


This watch is estimated to be worth Rs 67.5 crore, making it one of the most valuable in his collection.

 

4. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon:

Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon:
4/7

Another high-end piece, this watch is estimated to cost Rs 54 crore.

 

5. Richard Mille RM 56-01:

Richard Mille RM 56-01:
5/7

Known for its unique green sapphire design, this timepiece is valued at Rs 25 crore.

 

6. Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time:

Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time:
6/7

This watch, popular for its style and functionality, has an estimated price of Rs 8.2 crore.

 

7. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept:

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept:
7/7

This stylish GMT Tourbillon is valued at Rs 1.9 crore, adding to the impressive array of luxury watches in Anant Ambani’s collection.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection
Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics
This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing
Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here
From Shah Rukh promising to take care of son to Kumar Gaurav's vow to only marry her: Vijayta Pandit's bold statements
Speed Reads
More
First-image
This man, govt official, skipped work for 10 years, received salary, bonus, worked as nightclub singer, he is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews