Photos

VIRAL

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

During Vantara's visit to Jamnagar, Anant Ambani gifted Argentina captain Lionel Messi a watch valued at Rs 10.9 crore. Here’s a look inside the footballer’s elite timepiece collection.

Monica Singh | Dec 17, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

1.The Richard Mille Gift from Anant Ambani to Lionel Messi

The Richard Mille Gift from Anant Ambani to Lionel Messi
1

The RM 003-V2 'Asia Edition' by Richard Mille, with its black carbon case, skeleton dial, and tourbillon, is a symbol of high-end horology. Lightweight yet complex, it reflects both the brand’s performance ethos and Messi’s legacy. Anant Ambani’s gift underscores the watch's exclusivity and rarity.

2.Lionel Messi's Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'Le Mans'

Lionel Messi's Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'Le Mans'
2

Lionel Messi’s one of the most recognisable watches is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'Le Mans', reference 126528LN. Crafted in 18k yellow gold, the 40mm watch was released to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

3.Lionel Messi's Patek Philippe World Time Minute Repeater

Lionel Messi's Patek Philippe World Time Minute Repeater
3

Lionel Messi’s most intricate timepiece is the Patek Philippe World Time Minute Repeater. Featuring a 40.2mm white gold case with a Grand Feu enamel dial depicting a steamboat on Lake Geneva, it combines world-time functionality with a minute repeater, powered by the in-house calibre R 27 HU.

4.Leo Messi's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 'Jumbo' Extra-Thin

Leo Messi's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 'Jumbo' Extra-Thin
4

Messi’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 'Jumbo' Extra-Thin showcases a more understated aspect of his collection. The 39mm watch is made from 950 platinum and features a distinctive smoked green sunburst dial, exclusive to the 15202 series.

5.Lionel Messi's Rolex GMT-Master II

Lionel Messi's Rolex GMT-Master II
5

The Rolex GMT-Master II is another key piece in Messi’s collection. With its iconic red-and-blue bezel and durable Oyster case, it’s a watch built for global travel.

6.Lionel Messi's Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/111P-001

Lionel Messi's Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/111P-001
6

Leo Messi has also been spotted wearing the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/111P-001, one of the rarest modern references. Crafted in platinum and designed for VIP clients.

7.Lionel Messi's The 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona

Lionel Messi's The 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona
7

Lionel Messi added a unique and playful piece to his collection: the 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, which he acquired in mid-2025. With only 10 pieces ever produced and never available through Rolex’s official catalogue, this pink-toned Daytona was reserved exclusively for the brand’s most elite clients.

