Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

Know why Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding.
1. Radhika wore her sister's necklace
By marrying Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant has officially become the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family.
2. Radhika's multi-layered jewelry
She wore multi-layered jewelry with the precious lehenga, which is being discussed a lot. At the wedding, Radhika looked very beautiful in a Kundan choker, multi-layered necklace with lehenga.
3. Radhika's jewelry
She completed her wedding look with maangtika, haathphool and earrings. Whoever saw Radhika's jewelry just kept looking at it. But do you know that Radhika Merchant wore her family jewelry on the wedding day.
4. Anjali got married in 2020
The Kundan choker, maangtika, haathphool and earrings that Radhika wore were worn by her sister Anjali Merchant on her wedding.
5. Radhika's princess look
Radhika also became a bride in family jewellery at her wedding. Anant's Dulhania looked like a princess in lehenga and jewellery.
6. Radhika's family value
This gesture of Radhika also shows how important she is to her family.