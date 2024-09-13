Search icon
Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding, here's why

There's why Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding

  Varnika Srivastava
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 13, 2024, 05:12 PM IST

Know why Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali's necklace for the wedding.

1. Radhika wore her sister's necklace

Radhika wore her sister's necklace
1/6

By marrying Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant has officially become the younger daughter-in-law of the Ambani family. 

2. Radhika's multi-layered jewelry

Radhika's multi-layered jewelry
2/6

She wore multi-layered jewelry with the precious lehenga, which is being discussed a lot. At the wedding, Radhika looked very beautiful in a Kundan choker, multi-layered necklace with lehenga. 

3. Radhika's jewelry

Radhika's jewelry
3/6

She completed her wedding look with maangtika, haathphool and earrings. Whoever saw Radhika's jewelry just kept looking at it. But do you know that Radhika Merchant wore her family jewelry on the wedding day.

4. Anjali got married in 2020

Anjali got married in 2020
4/6

The Kundan choker, maangtika, haathphool and earrings that Radhika wore were worn by her sister Anjali Merchant on her wedding.

5. Radhika's princess look

Radhika's princess look
5/6

Radhika also became a bride in family jewellery at her wedding. Anant's Dulhania looked like a princess in lehenga and jewellery.

6. Radhika's family value

Radhika's family value
6/6

This gesture of Radhika also shows how important she is to her family.   

