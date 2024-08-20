Search icon
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Amban's gifts to daughter-in-laws: Rs 451 crore necklace for Shloka Mehta, Radhika gets..

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a lavish celebration, featuring a star-studded reception, extravagant gifts, and a grand performance by Rihanna.

  • Aug 20, 2024, 11:19 PM IST

The wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant was nothing short of a grand spectacle. Held in Mumbai on July 12, 2023, the celebration was followed by a luxurious reception on July 14, making headlines for its opulence. From Rihanna's captivating performance to extravagant gifts like a luxury villa in Dubai, the Ambani family spared no expense in making the event unforgettable.

1. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration
Anant Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a grand reception on July 14. The celebrations were full of glamour, music, and dance, making it a memorable event.

 

2. Rihanna's spectacular performance

Rihanna's spectacular performance
One of the highlights of the reception was a dazzling performance by global superstar Rihanna. Reports suggest that she was paid between Rs 66-74 crore for her appearance, adding a touch of international flair to the event.

 

3. Lavish spending on the wedding

Lavish spending on the wedding
The Ambani family is known for their extravagant celebrations, and this wedding was no exception. It is reported that they spent around Rs 1,259 crore on the wedding festivities, ensuring that every detail was perfect.

 

4. Beachside Villa in Palm Jumeirah

Beachside Villa in Palm Jumeirah
In April 2022, Mukesh Ambani had already purchased a magnificent beachside villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, for Anant. This 3,000 square feet villa features 10 bedrooms and a private 70-meter beach, making it one of the most significant property deals in Dubai.

 

5. Nita Ambani's special gifts

Nita Ambani's special gifts
Nita Ambani, who shares a close bond with her daughter-in-law Radhika, gifted her a beautiful pearl and diamond choker necklace in July 2022. The Ambanis are known for their thoughtful and luxurious gifts, as seen when they gifted Anant and Radhika a Bentley Continental GTC Speed, worth approximately Rs 4.5 crore, before their engagement in 2023.

 

