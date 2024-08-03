Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

India's booming online food delivery market highlights the popularity of vegetarian cuisine, with recent data from Swiggy and Zomato showcasing the most favored vegetarian dishes.
1. Masala Dosa
Masala Dosa: This South Indian staple, with its crispy crepe filled with spiced potatoes, remains a perennial favorite.
2. Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer Butter Masala: A creamy, rich paneer dish loved for its rich flavors.
3. Dal Khichdi
Dal Khichdi: A comforting and healthy one-pot meal, perfect for any time of day.
4. Paneer Biryani
Paneer Biryani: A flavorful rice dish with paneer, popular for its aromatic spices.
5. Margherita Pizza
Margherita Pizza: While not traditionally Indian, it has gained immense popularity as a vegetarian option.
6. Pav Bhaji
Pav Bhaji: A Mumbai street food classic, consisting of a spicy vegetable curry and soft buns.