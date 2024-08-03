Search icon
Most-ordered vegetarian dishes online in India 2024

India's booming online food delivery market highlights the popularity of vegetarian cuisine, with recent data from Swiggy and Zomato showcasing the most favored vegetarian dishes.

  Pravrajya Suruchi
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 03, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

India has a booming online food delivery market, and vegetarian cuisine is a significant part of it. Based on recent data from food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, here are some of the most popular vegetarian dishes:

1. Masala Dosa

Masala Dosa
1/6

Masala Dosa: This South Indian staple, with its crispy crepe filled with spiced potatoes, remains a perennial favorite.  

 

2. Paneer Butter Masala

Paneer Butter Masala
2/6

Paneer Butter Masala: A creamy, rich paneer dish loved for its rich flavors. 

 

3. Dal Khichdi

Dal Khichdi
3/6

Dal Khichdi: A comforting and healthy one-pot meal, perfect for any time of day.

 

 

4. Paneer Biryani

Paneer Biryani
4/6

Paneer Biryani: A flavorful rice dish with paneer, popular for its aromatic spices.

5. Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza
5/6

Margherita Pizza: While not traditionally Indian, it has gained immense popularity as a vegetarian option. 

6. Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji
6/6

Pav Bhaji: A Mumbai street food classic, consisting of a spicy vegetable curry and soft buns.

