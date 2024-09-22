Here are the six most luxurious train rides in the world.
Across the globe, several trains are known to provide an unparalleled luxurious experience. These opulent rail journeys combine stunning landscapes with lavish amenities. From elegantly appointed cabins featuring plush bedding and fine furnishings to gourmet dining that showcases local cuisine, luxury trains elevate travel into an art form. Here are the most luxurious train rides in the world.
1. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE)
Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is considered one of the most luxurious trains in the world. The train's Art Deco carriages, refined furnishings, and impeccable service create an atmosphere of old-world glamour, offering the most authentic luxury train experience to its travellers.
2. Rovos Rail's Pride of Africa
It is regarded as one of the most luxurious trains globally. It exudes old-world charm and sophistication with its teak paneling, classic furnishings, and vintage decor. Additionally, the Pride of Africa is famous for its outstanding dining options and selection of South African wines.
3. The Golden Eagle Danube Express
It is a lavish train that provides a hotel-on-wheels experience. It boasts cozy cabins, a dining car, and a lounge car, and is renowned for offering some of the finest sleeping arrangements in Europe.
4. Belmond Royal Scotsman
Belmond Royal Scotsman is regarded as one of the most luxurious trains in the world. It provides a journey through the Scottish countryside aboard a train that features Edwardian elegance and richly decorated mahogany carriages.
5. Eastern & Oriental Express
The Eastern & Oriental Express offers travellers an enchanting journey through Southeast Asia, traveling from Singapore to Bangkok. Its interiors blend colonial elegance with Asian design, showcasing intricate woodwork and sumptuous fabrics.
6. Maharajas Express
Maharajas Express is a luxury train that offers a high-end travel experience in India. It offers a range of deluxe services, including high-end dining, a royal interior, and personalized facilities. The Maharajas' Express has been named "The World's Leading Luxury Train" seven times in a row by the World Travel Awards from 2012 to 2018. It also received the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Travel Award in 2022.