Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media

Making books your best friends and putting in years of arduous work are some qualifications for the path to becoming an IAS official. Every single person who took the tests and passed them has gone through hardships. There are numerous benefits to becoming an IAS, but getting there is difficult. But some individuals go above and above to achieve the remarkable. Here are some of the most followed IAS officers on social media.
1. IAS Srushti Deshmukh
Srushti Jayanta Deshmukh, an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, is the embodiment of intelligence and beauty. She achieved the fifth position overall and the first place in the women's division in the IAS Examination at the very early age of 23.
During the 2018 IAS test, there were only 750 seats available, and more than 8 lakh people applied from all over the country. On Instagram, she has 2.1 million followers.
2. IAS Tina Dabi
IAS Tina Dabi, who is currently serving as the district collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, is still in limelight. She excelled on the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2015. She attended Lady Shri Ram College and was schooled in Delhi (University of Delhi).
She obtained rank 1 after passing the Civil Services Test on her first attempt. The previous year, she wed IAS Pradeep Gawande. On Instagram, she has 1.6 million followers.
3. IAS Sonal Goel
Sonal Goel was raised in Panipat, Haryana, but she went to school in Delhi. Sonal graduated from Delhi University's Shriram College of Commerce with a degree in computer science. In addition to her job and LLB studies, Sonal Goel spent years studying for the UPSC exam, but in 2006 she failed the test for the first time.
She tried again in 2007 and, after putting in a lot of work, received the 13th overall rank in India, allowing her to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She has 777k Instagram followers.
4. IAS Athar Khan
Athar Aamir Khan, an IAS, is presently posted in Shrinagar. In the 2015 UPSC Civil Services examination, IAS Athar received AIR-2. IAS was married to IAS Athar was married to IAS Tina Dabi, but the two got divorced.
Athar and Dr. Mehreen Qazi got married last year. The couple has been posting photos of one another on social media ever since. On Instagram, he has 733 k followers.
5. IAS Abhishek Singh
The administrative community respected Abhishek Singh for his style of functioning as an IAS official. Yet he left his job in administration to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.
He became well-known after participating in a number of well-known music videos by musicians including Badshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and B Praak. His "tough man" persona appeals to the public, and his music videos swiftly amass a sizable fan base. On Instagram, he has 3 million followers.