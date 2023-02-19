Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media

1/5

Srushti Jayanta Deshmukh, an IAS officer from the 2018 batch, is the embodiment of intelligence and beauty. She achieved the fifth position overall and the first place in the women's division in the IAS Examination at the very early age of 23.

During the 2018 IAS test, there were only 750 seats available, and more than 8 lakh people applied from all over the country. On Instagram, she has 2.1 million followers.