Let's have a look at the most expensive Rolls-Royce cars in the world.
Rolls-Royce, the iconic British luxury car manufacturer, epitomizes automotive excellence and craftsmanship with its meticulously designed vehicles. Renowned for their unique styling and unparalleled attention to detail, Rolls-Royce cars are more than mere transportation; they are masterpieces that embody luxury and exclusivity. Rolls-Royce offers some of the most expensive cars in the world. Let’s have a look at them.
1. Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail
This two-seater supercar, valued at $30 million (approximately Rs 251.79 crore), holds the title of the world's most expensive car. It boasts a twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12 engine and a body constructed from carbon, steel, and aluminum, complete with a removable hardtop. Remarkably, the car’s color shifts based on the angle from which it is viewed.
2. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
The Boat Tail ranks among the most expensive cars globally, with an estimated price of $28 million (approximately Rs 235 crore). Drawing inspiration from 1920s yachts, it features a distinctive rear deck that opens to unveil a dining set, a parasol, and a refrigerator.
3. Rolls-Royce Sweptail
The Rolls-Royce Sweptail is priced at approximately $13 million (around Rs 109 crore). Upon its debut in 2017, it held the title of the most expensive new car in the world. This unique coupe was meticulously hand-built over four years, making it one of the rarest vehicles on the planet.
4. Rolls-Royce Phantom
In India, the starting price of a Rolls-Royce Phantom is Rs 9.50 crore, while the top variant, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase, is priced at Rs 10.48 crore.
5. Rolls-Royce Ghost
The Rolls-Royce Ghost is a luxury sedan priced between Rs 4.63 and 5.28 crore in India. It features a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, and a satellite-assisted transmission system.