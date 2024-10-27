5 . Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan recently bought a new Rolls-Royce Spectre, valued at Rs 7.5 crore. The Spectre is equipped with dual electric motors that deliver 585 PS and 900 Nm of torque. It offers an electric range of 330 to 310 miles (530 to 500 km) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The vehicle is powered by a 102 kWh battery pack. The Spectre is Rolls-Royce's first fully electric vehicle and is designed to be a leader in the electric world.