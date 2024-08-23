Search icon
Most dangerous countries in the world

These countries struggle with internal conflict, displacement, and deteriorating infrastructure.

Amid the ongoing wars in the Middle East and the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the situation in several nations has deteriorated. Global Peace Index assesses the level of peacefulness in 163 countries and territories around the world. It also lists the world's most dangerous countries due to ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises. Check the list below:

1. Syria (GPI score - 3.173)

1/8

As per the GPI score, Syria is in the eighth spot on the list of the most dangerous countries in the world.

2. Russia (GPI score -3.249)

2/8

It invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and has been in continual conflict with the latter. Russia received a GPI score of 3.249.

3. Democratic Republic of Congo (GPI score - 3.264)

3/8

The DRC remains a highly dangerous place, with widespread violence and instability threatening the lives of millions.

4. Ukraine (GPI score - 3.28)

4/8

Russian invasion, Ukraine has witnessed a significant decline in safety and stability.

5. Afghanistan (GPI score - 3.294)

5/8

With a 2024 GPI score of 3.294, it continues to be one of the most dangerous countries worldwide.

6. South Sudan (GPI score - 3.324)

6/8

It remains one of the world's most perilous countries due to ongoing civil conflict, ethnic violence and political instability.

7. Sudan (GPI score - 3.327)

7/8

The country sess conflicts mostly in regions like Darfur, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile.

8. Yemen (GPI score 3.397)

8/8

With a 2024 GPI score of 3.397, Yemen continues to be one of the world's most dangerous countries.

