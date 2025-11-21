FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Over the years, the Miss Universe crowns have undergone nine significant transformations, evolving from simple to opulent.

Shweta Singh | Nov 21, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

1.Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown

Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown
1

Amri Kuusela, a 17-year-old from Finland, was the first-ever woman to wear the Miss Universe crown on June 28, 1952. She was crowned the Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown, previously owned by the Russian monarchy.

 

 

2.Christiane Martel's Romanov Diadem Crown

Christiane Martel's Romanov Diadem Crown
2

After Amri Kuusela, Christiane Martel became the second woman to hold the title of Miss Universe in 1953. The crown evolved into a metallic bronze crown, known as the Romanov Diadem Crown. Martel remains the only titleholder to have ever worn this unique crown.

3.Star of the Universe

Star of the Universe
3

The “Star of the Universe” crown adorned the heads of Miss Universe titleholders from 1954 to 1960. The crown featured a star-shaped top and was crafted with approximately 1,000 Oriental cultured and black pearls set in gold and platinum, weighing a mere 1.25 pounds.

 

4.Lady Rhinestone Crown or Coventry Crown (1961–2001)

Lady Rhinestone Crown or Coventry Crown (1961–2001)
4

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Miss Universe pageant, the 1961 edition introduced the “Lady Rhinestone Crown” or the “Coventry Crown.” Purely made from rhinestones. Over the years, the design evolved to include a female figure holding a sceptre, and replicas were often given to outgoing winners, making it a memorable part of Miss Universe history.

 

5.Mikimoto Crown (2002–2007; 2017–2018)

Mikimoto Crown (2002–2007; 2017–2018)
5

Worth US$250,000, the “Mikimoto Crown” graced the Miss Universe from 2002 to 2007 and again from 2017 to 2018. Designed by Tomohiro Yamaji for the Mikimoto Company, it featured a phoenix rising and was set with 500 diamonds and South Sea and Akoya pearls. 

6.CAO Crown (2008)

CAO Crown (2008)
6

Designed by Rosalina Lydster and Dang Kim Lien of CAO Fine Jewellery, the “CAO Crown,” is valued at US$120,000. The 2008 introduced crown featured a unique combination of white and yellow gold, with over 1,000 precious stones. The design symbolises the thriving Vietnamese economy, making it a memorable and meaningful piece.

 

7.Diamond Nexus Crown (2009–2013)

Diamond Nexus Crown (2009–2013)
7

Created by Diamond Nexus Labs, the “Diamond Nexus Crown” adorned the heads of the Miss Universe winners from 2009 to 2013. The crown had 1,371 gemstones, weighing an astounding 416.09 carats and featured synthetic rubies to represent Miss Universe’s HIV/AIDS education and awareness platform. It was a testament to the era’s emphasis on eco-friendliness.

 

8.DIC Crown (2014–2016)

DIC Crown (2014–2016)
8

Designed by the Czech company Diamonds International Corporation, the “DIC Crown” was used from 2014 to 2016. Valued at US$300,000, it showcased the Manhattan Skyline and featured 311 diamonds, blue topaz, blue sapphires, heat-fired crystals, and 18k white gold. However, it was retired in 2017 due to copyright issues.

 

 

9.Mouawad Power of Unity Crown (2019–2021)

Mouawad Power of Unity Crown (2019–2021)
9

Valued at nearly US$6 million, the ‘Mouawad Power of Unity Crown’ was the world’s most expensive set of pageant crowns. It graced the Miss Universe pageant from 2019 to 2021. The crown featured a Golden Canary Diamond weighing 62.83 carats and symbolised ambition, diversity, community, and beauty.

 

