Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

4 . Lady Rhinestone Crown or Coventry Crown (1961–2001)

To mark the 10th anniversary of the Miss Universe pageant, the 1961 edition introduced the “Lady Rhinestone Crown” or the “Coventry Crown.” Purely made from rhinestones. Over the years, the design evolved to include a female figure holding a sceptre, and replicas were often given to outgoing winners, making it a memorable part of Miss Universe history.