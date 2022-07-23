Mehreen Qazi shares new photo with this beautiful message for IAS Athar Aamir Khan

Mehreen Qazi, a medical doctor and an Instagram star, recently shared a new photo with her IAS fiance, Athar Aamir Khan.
Mehreen Qazi works as a doctor at Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. She is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist.
Mehreen Qazi and Athar Aamir Khan share sizzling chemistry on camera. Both of them keep sharing each other's photos. One such photo was shared on Friday. In the photo, Mehreen Qazi wrote, "Looking together towards our life ahead. Cannot wait for the magic to unravel."
Mehreen Qazi is from Jammu and Kashmir but lives in the national capital. She is a social media model. She is very popular on Instagram with around 3.4 lakh followers. Mehreen Qazi's photos are liked thousands of times.
She keeps posting photos of her in beautiful attires. Many of them belong to several fashion designers. Mehreen Qazi also promotes products through her Instagram account.
Last week, Mehreen Qazi shared a photo on her Instagram account. "If you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant or weak, return to yourself, to who you are, here and now and when you get there, you will discover yourself, like a lotus flower in full bloom, even in a muddy pond, beautiful and strong," she wrote.
