Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan share kiss photos: 'My happiness, my peace, my love'

Mehreen Qazi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan constantly remind their fans how much love they are in. They share photos and updates from their lives on Instagram.
Dr Mehreen Qazi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan constantly remind their fans how much love they are in. They share photos and updates from their lives on Instagram. The photos, without fail, go viral. The perfect combination of beauty and brains, Dr Qazi and Khan got married last year. Their marriage wasn't short of a celebrity marriage as websites extensively covered their union. Since then, they have been forcing love-birds to rethink their couple goals with their love-laden photos. The latest photo that has gone viral shows Mehreen Qazi kissing IAS Athar Aamir Khan in a picturesque location. The occasion was Valentine's Day 2023, and the most beautiful couple in the civil services didn't disappoint. Like always, they renewed their vows on the internet with beautiful messages.
Mehreen Qazi is a medical doctor by profession. She works in Delhi at a government hospital. She is a native of Jammu and Kashmir. She is a brilliant doctor. Athar Aamir Khan is an IAS officer. He got married to fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi but they divorced a few years later. He is one of the most talented IAS officers in the country.
Dr Mehreen Qazi wrote in her Valentine's day post that Athar Aamir Khan is the most special person in her life. She wrote that she loves him more than he would ever know.
"Happy Valentine's Day to the most special person in my life. It's just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. I never knew what love was until i met you.I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank you for being there for us. I love you, and I love us," she wrote.
Athar Aamir Khan's response was quick. He said he is the most blessed person in the world. He also called Dr Mehreen Qazi his happiness and peace.
"Thank you so much for making me feel as the most loved and the most blessed person. You are my happiness and my peace. I love you so much. Happy Valentines Day," he added.
Mehreen Qazi and Athar Aamir Khan are currenly in Denmark. The IAS officer is pursuing a fellowship at the Roskilde University and the University of South Denmark in Copenhagen.
He is pursuing the Sustainable and Inclusive Urban Development course.
Mehreen Qazi has lakhs of followers on Instagram.
Mehreen Qazi is an Instagram star. She also does brand promotion on the website.
Athar Aamir Khan also has lakhs of followers on social media.