Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Meet the family of Mehreen Qazi, fiancé of IAS Athar Aamir Khan

IAS Athar Aamir khan's fiancé Dr Mehreen Qazi describes herself as a ‘dreamer’ and ‘achiever’ on her Instagram profile.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 25, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

IAS Athar Aamir khan, the second topper of the 2015 UPSC, is all set to marry Dr Mehreen Qazi. The couple got engaged in July this year. Mehreen is a doctor by profession and hails from Kashmir like Athar Amir Khan. Today, we will tell you about her family.

1. Who is Mehreen Qazi?

Who is Mehreen Qazi?
1/4

Dr Mehreen Qazi is a Gynecologist and currently working as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in Delhi. Along with this, Mehreen is a model and she is very active on social media and keeps sharing new photos every day, which become viral in minutes.

2. Mehreen Qazi's brother

Mehreen Qazi's brother
2/4

Dr Mehreen Qazi has a younger brother whom she loves very much and his name is Zaid Qazi. Both siblings are looking very cute in this photo.

3. Mehreen Qazi's mother

Mehreen Qazi's mother
3/4

Mehreen Qazi's mother's name is Razia Qazi. She has shared many photos with her mother and brother on her Instagram.

4. IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi

IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi
4/4

IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got engaged on July 2, 2022, and the couple will get married soon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPPSC APO Prelim 2022 result DECLARED at uppsc.up.nic.in: See steps to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.