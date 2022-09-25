Meet the family of Mehreen Qazi, fiancé of IAS Athar Aamir Khan

IAS Athar Aamir khan's fiancé Dr Mehreen Qazi describes herself as a ‘dreamer’ and ‘achiever’ on her Instagram profile.
IAS Athar Aamir khan, the second topper of the 2015 UPSC, is all set to marry Dr Mehreen Qazi. The couple got engaged in July this year. Mehreen is a doctor by profession and hails from Kashmir like Athar Amir Khan. Today, we will tell you about her family.
1. Who is Mehreen Qazi?
Dr Mehreen Qazi is a Gynecologist and currently working as a Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center in Delhi. Along with this, Mehreen is a model and she is very active on social media and keeps sharing new photos every day, which become viral in minutes.
2. Mehreen Qazi's brother
Dr Mehreen Qazi has a younger brother whom she loves very much and his name is Zaid Qazi. Both siblings are looking very cute in this photo.
3. Mehreen Qazi's mother
Mehreen Qazi's mother's name is Razia Qazi. She has shared many photos with her mother and brother on her Instagram.
4. IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi
IAS Athar Aamir and Dr Mehreen Qazi got engaged on July 2, 2022, and the couple will get married soon.