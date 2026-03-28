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Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

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Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara's Aneet Padda's sister in controversy; here's why

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Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

Saiyaara's actor Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda has found herself in a major controversy after her social media reply called Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', while she also slammed Priyanka Chopra's silence in Oscars.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 28, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

1.Who is Reet Padda?

Who is Reet Padda?
1

Reet Padda is the elder sister of Actress Aneet Padda. Reet Padda likes to keep her life low-key and usually shares here point of views on her social media pages. 

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2.More about Reet Padda

More about Reet Padda
2

Reet Padda is a marketing professional based in Paris. As per her LinkedIn, she has pursued MSc in Marketing & Digital Media from ESCP Business School (2023–2024), specializing in Big Data and Analytics. She did Post Graduate Certification in Digital Marketing from MICA (2021–2022). She completed her Bachelor of Mass Media from Mithibai College, Mumbai.

 

3.Reet Padda controversy explained

Reet Padda controversy explained
3

The controversy began when Reet Padda on her Instagram responded to a post, questioning her views. She did not hesitate and gave a long reply defending her views, and started with "Actually responding to a comment on social media - shocking, I know," and added, "Normally, I don't bother, because clearly trying to change someone's mind here is like trying to teach cats to do calculus. In her reply, she called films like Dhurandhar 2, Kashmir Files and Kerala Files as Propaganda films, and slammed  Priyanka Chopra, particularly for her widely discussed Oscar moment, when she chose not to comment on the Israel-Palestine war. 

 

4.Reet Padda with Aneet Padda

Reet Padda with Aneet Padda
4

Aneet Padda rose to fame after her debut film as a lead in Yash Raj Films's Saiyaara, along with Ayaan Pandey was a blockbuster hit. Aneet shares a close bond with her elder sister Reet. During the controversy, she prayed for her sister Aneet to achieve big in life and take a stand when possible, she said, "If my sister gets that kind of opportunity (reffering to Priyanka Chopra), and Inshallah, sache patshah, jai shri ram, I pray she rises to the occasion." She also assured, that if Aneet chooses to stand there like a dodo bird, "I will be the first one to call it out."

 

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5.Reet Padda goes private

Reet Padda goes private
5

After the controversy blew and major trolling started to come her way, Reet Padda chose to make her Instagram private. Reet Padda, who has around 6500 followers on Instagram criticized Dhurandhar 2 as Propaganda, which triggered many netizens. They started leaving hate comments on Reet and also attacking Aneet over her sister's Instagram post. After the backlash, Reet made her account private and removed her profile picture as well.

 

6.Aneet Padda in Saiyaara

Aneet Padda in Saiyaara
6

You may know Aneet Padda from Yash Raj Films in Saiyaara as 'Vaani Batra.' But before that, she acted in a number of ad films for Nescafé, Cadbury Dairy Milk and Paytm. Aneet Padda’s first on-screen role was as an extra in Kajol’s 2022 film Salaam Venky. Her real break came in 2024 with Big Girls Don’t Cry on Amazon Prime. In this series, she acted with Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen and Zoya Hussain. Later, she came as a main actress in Saiyaara.

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