Meet Reet Padda: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda's sister in controversy after she calls Dhurandhar 2 as 'propaganda', makes instagram profile private

4 . Reet Padda with Aneet Padda

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Aneet Padda rose to fame after her debut film as a lead in Yash Raj Films's Saiyaara, along with Ayaan Pandey was a blockbuster hit. Aneet shares a close bond with her elder sister Reet. During the controversy, she prayed for her sister Aneet to achieve big in life and take a stand when possible, she said, "If my sister gets that kind of opportunity (reffering to Priyanka Chopra), and Inshallah, sache patshah, jai shri ram, I pray she rises to the occasion." She also assured, that if Aneet chooses to stand there like a dodo bird, "I will be the first one to call it out."