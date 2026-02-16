Meet PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi's wife Warda Ashraf, who comes from Punjab's prominent political family, who was her father?

AnchorBest Website To Buy Super Clone Watches in India (2026)
VIRAL
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 16, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1.Meet Warda Ashraf
Warda Ashraf is wife of Pakistan interior minister and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi. Warda Ashraf, a well-known TikTok personality. Like her husband, Warda Ashraf is a well-known figure in Pakistan and has been linked to several prominent politicians. However, she prefers to maintain a low profile.
2.Warda Ashraf comes from political family
Warda Ashraf comes from a political family that is deeply rooted in Pakistan's Punjab province. She is Ashraf Marth's daughter, who was a senior police officer and had also served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Gujranwala. Warda is also the niece of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, who is a veteran politician and also the former CM of Punjab.
3.Mohsin Naqvi and wife Warda Ashraf
Warda Ashraf and Mohsin Naqvi's private life is not well known to public. The couple have four children, three daughters and one son. Allegedly, Warda's name has emerged for purchasing properties in Dubai. Mohsin Naqvi is a prominent politician in Pakistan, who remains in controversies quite often, from 'running away with Asia cup trophy of India' to 'leaving stadium early' amid the India-Pakistan clash in T20 world cup in Coombo, Sri Lanka.
4.Who is Mohsin Naqvi?
Mohsin Naqvi, born in Lahore, is a Pakistani politician, who is also currently serving as the president of the Asian Cricket Council since April 2025. He has been a senator from Punjab since April 2024. He is the Interior Minister of Pakistan.