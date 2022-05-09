Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Meet Patron, the mine-sniffing dog who gets Ukrainian medal of honour

Patron, whose work has prevented countless injuries and deaths, was presented with a medal in recognition of his dedication.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 09, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday presented Ukraine`s famous mine sniffing dog Patron with a medal of honour for saving hundreds of lives since Russia`s invasion.

The medal was also presented to Patron's owner to recognise their dedicated service. 

President Zelensky described Patron, the pint-sized Jack Russell terrier, as 'a wonderful little sapper' (a military engineer).

1. Patron detects more than 200 explosives

Patron detects more than 200 explosives
1/4

The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on February 24.

2. A symbol of patriotism

A symbol of patriotism
2/4

Patron has become a symbol of patriotism and has been honoured for his bravery by President Zelensky at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.  

Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat. 

3. Patron`s owner

Patron`s owner
3/4

The award also went to Patron`s owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.

4. A wonderful little sapper

A wonderful little sapper
4/4

After the ceremony, Zelensky in a statement said, “Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat." 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.