Meet Patron, the mine-sniffing dog who gets Ukrainian medal of honour

Patron, whose work has prevented countless injuries and deaths, was presented with a medal in recognition of his dedication.

President Volodymyr Zelensky Sunday presented Ukraine`s famous mine sniffing dog Patron with a medal of honour for saving hundreds of lives since Russia`s invasion.

The medal was also presented to Patron's owner to recognise their dedicated service.

President Zelensky described Patron, the pint-sized Jack Russell terrier, as 'a wonderful little sapper' (a military engineer).