4 . A High Salary for Exceptional Talent

Contractor is known for his high-paying clients. While he has worked with several stars, one notable payment was from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who paid him Rs 75,000 for his services. However, his standard rate for makeup services in Mumbai is around Rs 7.5 lakh per person per day, making him one of the highest-paid makeup artists in the country.