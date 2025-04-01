VIRAL
Pravrajya Suruchi | Apr 01, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
1.Who is Narendra Singh Dhoni?
Narendra Singh Dhoni is the elder brother of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. He is about 10 years older than MS Dhoni and has largely stayed away from the limelight.
2.His Profession and Political Career
Narendra Singh Dhoni is a politician who joined the Samajwadi Party in 2013. Before that, he was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
3.Personal Life and Family
Narendra Dhoni got married on November 21, 2007, and has a son and a daughter. He lives in Ranchi but also spends time in his native village in Uttarakhand.
4.Lifestyle and Net Worth
Unlike his famous brother, Narendra Dhoni has maintained a simple and ordinary life. There is no publicly available information about his business ventures or net worth.
5.Relationship with MS Dhoni
While he has mentioned having a strong bond with his younger brother, some reports suggest that the two are not on talking terms due to a family dispute.
6.His Interest in Sports
Narendra Dhoni was also active in sports during his school years. He even represented his school at the national level in various competitions.
7.Why Was He Not in MS Dhoni’s Biopic?
Narendra Dhoni was not featured in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He stated that he played no major role in MS Dhoni’s cricketing journey since he had moved away for higher studies when Dhoni started playing.
