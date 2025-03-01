5 . Shubham Sharma’s journey

Shubham's transformation from an aspiring military officer to a trailblazer in fashion and fitness is a testament to his determination. A serendipitous detour led him to clinch the Mr. India 2025 title on his debut attempt. With a philosophy rooted in resilience, self-control, and adventure, Shubham is poised to represent India on the global stage at Mister Supranational 2025 in Poland.