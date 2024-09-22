Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

IPS Merin Joseph, who cracked the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2012 with an impressive AIR 188, serves as an inspiration to many.
Merin Joseph, who aspired to become an IPS Officer since childhoon, came to be recognised as 'Lady Singham' in 2019 for her efforts to bring justice to a child-rape victim. IPS Joseph along with the Kollam Police Commissioner defied international boundaries as they left for Saudi Arabia to nab the rape accused, who had fled to Riyadh.
1. Who is Merin Joseph?
Born on April 20, 1990, Merin Joseph is a native to Kerala. Her father worked as an advisor in the agriculture department and mother was an economics teacher. Driven by the spirit to serve the nation, Joseph aspired to become an IPS officer since childhood. Several years after she was born, her family had moved to Delhi.
2. Education
Merin Joseph completed her schooling from Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Delhi. Later, she earned a degree in B.A. (Honours) from St. Stephens College, Delhi University.
3. Merin Joseph cracked UPSC in her first attempt
Merin Joseph, who took UPSC coaching in Delhi, secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 188 in 2012. She was trained at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
4. Joseph got married in 2015
While Joseph was pursuing her graduation, she met Krish. Their friendship later blossomed into a beautiful love story and the duo tied the knot in 2015.
5. Merin Joseph defied boundaries to arrest a rape accused
In 2019, IPS Merin Joseph flew to Saudi Arabia to arrest a rape accused, Sunil Kumar Bhadran. The case pertains to 2017, when the 38-year-old accused, a native of Kollam in Kerala, had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017. He raped the girl, his friend’s niece, for three months. On being asked about the case, Joseph had told a media publication, "No one was really familiar with the extradition procedures as it had not been done in the past. Also, cases related to women and children are pretty close to my heart. I take special interest in solving them".