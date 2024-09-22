Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

5/5

In 2019, IPS Merin Joseph flew to Saudi Arabia to arrest a rape accused, Sunil Kumar Bhadran. The case pertains to 2017, when the 38-year-old accused, a native of Kollam in Kerala, had raped a 13-year-old girl in 2017. He raped the girl, his friend’s niece, for three months. On being asked about the case, Joseph had told a media publication, "No one was really familiar with the extradition procedures as it had not been done in the past. Also, cases related to women and children are pretty close to my heart. I take special interest in solving them".