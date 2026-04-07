FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims: 'Find another Aditya Dhar and make an anti-establishment film'

Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'

Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here

West Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee alleges ECI targeted 'specific communities' among 91 lakh deleted voters

Matka King trailer: Cotton trader Vijay Varma builds his own gambling empire in 1960s Bombay in Nagraj Manjule series

Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday, Lakshya's loveyapa is 'Kabir Singh lite', netizens say 'bina kiss kiye love story nahi banti kya?'

How to delete emojis in photos in 2026: 5 best tools

5 key benefits of Kalmegh: Bitter Ayurvedic herb for liver detox, digestion and overall health

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims: 'Find another Aditya Dhar and make an anti-establishment film'

Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims

Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'

Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

IIT baba aka Abhey Singh, who became garnered overnight fame after he was spotted in mahakumbh last year. While earlier, he claimed to have 'hated' concept of marriage, have now married an Engineer from Bengaluru, Pratika in a secret wedding in Himachal Pradesh. How did they met?

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 07, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

1.IIT baba, wife Pratika ties knot in Himachal Pradesh

IIT baba, wife Pratika ties knot in Himachal Pradesh
1

Mahakumbh Mela fame Abhey Singh, also known as IIT Baba has reportedly tied the knot to Pratika on February 15, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, at the Aghanzar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. They later had a court marriage on February 19, 2026.

 

Advertisement

2.Meet IIT baba wife Pratika

Meet IIT baba wife Pratika
2

IIT baba's wife Pratika is an engineer from Bengaluru in Karnataka. Abhey met Pratika around two years ago. The couple lives at Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. 

3.IIT baba visits hometown with wife

IIT baba visits hometown with wife
3

IIT Baba AKA Abhey Singh and Pratika's marriage came into light when the couple visited Abhey's hometown in Jhajjar. Abhey's mother welcomed them with traditional rituals such as aarti and sweets. Many visitors and family members came to take photos of the newly wed couple.

4.Who is Baba AKA Abhey Singh?

Who is Baba AKA Abhey Singh?
4

Abhey Singh, popularly known as “IIT Baba” gain fame after his appearance in Maha Kumbh Mela. Abhey Singh completed his engineering from IIT Bombay, and later completing a Master's in Design. He hails from Haryana. At Mahakumbh Mela, he shared his journey how he transformed himself as an Engineer earning handsome money, to choosing the path of being a 'baba.' He also shared the fights between his mother and father, which have ultimately made him scared of marriage and pushed him into depression.

TRENDING NOW

5.IIT Baba girlfriend, friends

IIT Baba girlfriend, friends
5

Before becoming a baba, Abhey Singh had a normal life, where he often shared photos with his friends. During his college days, Abhay participated in various other extracurricular activities as well. He had a keen interest in painting, drama, and photography. He also claimed to have had multiple girlfriends. How Abhey Singh, ended up becoming a "Baba" remains a secret. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims: 'Find another Aditya Dhar and make an anti-establishment film'
Paresh Rawal defends Dhurandhar against propaganda claims
Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'
Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation, calls it 'natural juncture' in letter to employees
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson to serve 6 months' notice after resignation
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair verdict: 'If found guilty, I will face all consequences'
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra says ‘enough’ to legal battles, demands fair
Air India ticket prices get expensive, Airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis; Check new rates of domestic, international flights here
Air India ticket prices get expensive, airline revises airfares amid fuel crisis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his luxury watch worth Rs 15 lakh
In pics: Salman Khan spends quality time with his 'sukh', fans go gaga over his
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement