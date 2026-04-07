Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

4 . Who is Baba AKA Abhey Singh?

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Abhey Singh, popularly known as “IIT Baba” gain fame after his appearance in Maha Kumbh Mela. Abhey Singh completed his engineering from IIT Bombay, and later completing a Master's in Design. He hails from Haryana. At Mahakumbh Mela, he shared his journey how he transformed himself as an Engineer earning handsome money, to choosing the path of being a 'baba.' He also shared the fights between his mother and father, which have ultimately made him scared of marriage and pushed him into depression.