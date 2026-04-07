Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

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Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 07, 2026, 02:37 PM IST
1.IIT baba, wife Pratika ties knot in Himachal Pradesh
Mahakumbh Mela fame Abhey Singh, also known as IIT Baba has reportedly tied the knot to Pratika on February 15, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, at the Aghanzar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. They later had a court marriage on February 19, 2026.
2.Meet IIT baba wife Pratika
IIT baba's wife Pratika is an engineer from Bengaluru in Karnataka. Abhey met Pratika around two years ago. The couple lives at Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala.
3.IIT baba visits hometown with wife
IIT Baba AKA Abhey Singh and Pratika's marriage came into light when the couple visited Abhey's hometown in Jhajjar. Abhey's mother welcomed them with traditional rituals such as aarti and sweets. Many visitors and family members came to take photos of the newly wed couple.
4.Who is Baba AKA Abhey Singh?
Abhey Singh, popularly known as “IIT Baba” gain fame after his appearance in Maha Kumbh Mela. Abhey Singh completed his engineering from IIT Bombay, and later completing a Master's in Design. He hails from Haryana. At Mahakumbh Mela, he shared his journey how he transformed himself as an Engineer earning handsome money, to choosing the path of being a 'baba.' He also shared the fights between his mother and father, which have ultimately made him scared of marriage and pushed him into depression.
5.IIT Baba girlfriend, friends
Before becoming a baba, Abhey Singh had a normal life, where he often shared photos with his friends. During his college days, Abhay participated in various other extracurricular activities as well. He had a keen interest in painting, drama, and photography. He also claimed to have had multiple girlfriends. How Abhey Singh, ended up becoming a "Baba" remains a secret.