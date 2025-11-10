Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married richest cricketer; Here's a look at royal couple's love story

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect
Harshvardhan Rane reacts to success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, credits troubled childhood, early struggles for...: 'My career also refused me, but...'
NCR 360-kg RDX recovery shocker: Who is Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, who led to massive arms bust near Delhi?
Super Typhoon Fung-Wong strikes Philippines: Shocking video captures waves flooding homes, locals urged to evacuate; Watch
Haryana TET Result 2025 DECLARED at bseh.org.in, direct link to download PRT/TGT/PGT PDF
Lenskart disappoints on market debut, lists 3% below IPO price
Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026: HBSE Class 10,12 timetable to be announced soon at bseh.org.in; Check details inside
Arrested J-K doctor's tip leads police to massive 300-kg RDX haul in Faridabad
Have Multiple PF Accounts? Here’s how to combine them under one UAN on EPFO portal; Check process, timeline, other details
Viral video: Amid Bigg Boss 19, old AD of 'unrecognisable' Farrhana Bhatt with unibrow SHOCKS netizens, brutally troll actress: 'Her audacity to...'
VIRAL
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 10, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
1.The royal couple of Vadodara
Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Vadodara are among India’s most admired royal couples. Often in the spotlight for their work and grace, they embody the perfect blend of royal heritage and modern values.
2.Royal love story rooted in tradition
Even after 23 years of marriage, their bond remains strong and full of affection. The royal couple beautifully balances love, tradition and modern sensibilities, making them a timeless example of togetherness and mutual respect.
3.When arranged marriage turned into love
Radhikaraje hails from the royal family of Wankaner in Gujarat, though her father had chosen a career in the Indian Administrative Service. Theirs was an arranged match that gradually blossomed into deep love and companionship.
4.From journalist and cricketer to power couple
Before marriage, Radhikaraje built her own identity through journalism. Maharaja Samarjitsinh, a Ranji Trophy-winning cricketer, admired her independence and ambition. Their mutual respect for each other’s work continues to strengthen their relationship.
5.Destiny written at age 12
Interestingly, the first connection began when Samarjitsinh’s sister met 12-year-old Radhikaraje years before their marriage. Later, when they met again, something instantly clicked and the rest became royal history filled with love, respect and shared purpose.