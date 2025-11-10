FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

VIRAL

Meet IAS officer's daughter who became queen of world's largest palace, married richest cricketer; Here's a look at royal couple's love story

An IAS officer’s daughter turned journalist, found love in her arranged marriage with a cricketer; the royal couple now rule hearts from the world’s largest palace.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 10, 2025, 11:43 AM IST

1.The royal couple of Vadodara

The royal couple of Vadodara
1

Maharaja Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Vadodara are among India’s most admired royal couples. Often in the spotlight for their work and grace, they embody the perfect blend of royal heritage and modern values.

 

2.Royal love story rooted in tradition

Royal love story rooted in tradition
2

Even after 23 years of marriage, their bond remains strong and full of affection. The royal couple beautifully balances love, tradition and modern sensibilities, making them a timeless example of togetherness and mutual respect.

 

3.When arranged marriage turned into love

When arranged marriage turned into love
3

Radhikaraje hails from the royal family of Wankaner in Gujarat, though her father had chosen a career in the Indian Administrative Service. Theirs was an arranged match that gradually blossomed into deep love and companionship.

 

4.From journalist and cricketer to power couple

From journalist and cricketer to power couple
4

Before marriage, Radhikaraje built her own identity through journalism. Maharaja Samarjitsinh, a Ranji Trophy-winning cricketer, admired her independence and ambition. Their mutual respect for each other’s work continues to strengthen their relationship.

 

5.Destiny written at age 12

Destiny written at age 12
5

Interestingly, the first connection began when Samarjitsinh’s sister met 12-year-old Radhikaraje years before their marriage. Later, when they met again, something instantly clicked and the rest became royal history filled with love, respect and shared purpose.

 

