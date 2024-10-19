2 . Education

Pari Bishnoi did her schooling at St. Mary’s Convent School in Ajmer. She secured 91 per cent in her class 10th examination. Moreover, she scored 89 per cent in her intermediate. Bishnoi later moved to Delhi and pursued her undergraduate from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. She later opted for a master’s degree in political science from MDS University in Ajmer.