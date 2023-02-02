Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son

Who is Apoorva Rai? Have you ever heard her name before today? Maybe you haven't. So she is basically a model who has flown to Bulgaria to represent India in Mrs. Universe 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 02, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Who is Apoorva Rai? Have you ever heard her name before today? Maybe you haven't. So she is basically a  model who has flown to Bulgaria to represent India in Mrs. Universe 2023. 

 

1. Who is Apoorva Rai

Who is Apoorva Rai
1/7

Soon Mrs. Universe 2023 competition is going to start. In such a situation, Apoorva Rai has left for Bulgaria to participate in this competition from India.

 

2. Mrs. South Pacific Asia Universe 2022

Mrs. South Pacific Asia Universe 2022
2/7

Actually Apoorva Rai is a business woman and professional model. In the year 2022, She has won the title of Mrs. South Pacific Asia Universe 2022.

 

3. Apoorva Rai

Apoorva Rai
3/7

After winning this title, Apoorva Rai, a resident of Bengaluru, revealed in a media interview that she got married at a very young age. She currently has a 3-year-old son. Apoorva Rai was also seen at the airport prior to her flight for Mrs. Universe 2023.

 

4. Apoorva Rai as a business woman

Apoorva Rai as a business woman
4/7

As a business woman, Apoorva Rai has her own Screen Care Cosmetological Clinic.

 

5. Inspiration for many women

Inspiration for many women
5/7

Today Apoorva is an inspiration for many women. She not only dreams but also works hard to fulfill her dreams. She is glamorous, bold and always surprises everyone with her answers.

 

6. Apoorva Rai

Apoorva Rai
6/7

Apoorva Rai wants to motivate more women as well. She wants women to believe in themselves.

 

7. Apoorva Rai

Apoorva Rai
7/7

Today, apart from being a fitness freak, Apoorva Rai is also very glamorous in real life. It would not be wrong to say that Apoorva Rai is an inspiration for all new and old moms. Apoorva Rai still runs her skin clinic, but more focus has now become on her in these contests.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 most expensive smartphones in the world and their staggering prices
Cheapest luxury cars in India from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and others
Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget, Divyanka Tripathi: Meet the richest television actresses
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Lunchbox, Pagglait producer Guneet Monga marries Sunny Kapoor in traditional Sikh wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple AirTag helps passenger find lost wallet after airline fails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.