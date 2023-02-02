Meet Apoorva Rai, India's Mrs Universe 2023 contestant and mother of 3-year-old son

Who is Apoorva Rai? Have you ever heard her name before today? Maybe you haven't. So she is basically a model who has flown to Bulgaria to represent India in Mrs. Universe 2023.
Who is Apoorva Rai? Have you ever heard her name before today? Maybe you haven't. So she is basically a model who has flown to Bulgaria to represent India in Mrs. Universe 2023.
1. Who is Apoorva Rai
Soon Mrs. Universe 2023 competition is going to start. In such a situation, Apoorva Rai has left for Bulgaria to participate in this competition from India.
2. Mrs. South Pacific Asia Universe 2022
Actually Apoorva Rai is a business woman and professional model. In the year 2022, She has won the title of Mrs. South Pacific Asia Universe 2022.
3. Apoorva Rai
After winning this title, Apoorva Rai, a resident of Bengaluru, revealed in a media interview that she got married at a very young age. She currently has a 3-year-old son. Apoorva Rai was also seen at the airport prior to her flight for Mrs. Universe 2023.
4. Apoorva Rai as a business woman
As a business woman, Apoorva Rai has her own Screen Care Cosmetological Clinic.
5. Inspiration for many women
Today Apoorva is an inspiration for many women. She not only dreams but also works hard to fulfill her dreams. She is glamorous, bold and always surprises everyone with her answers.
6. Apoorva Rai
Apoorva Rai wants to motivate more women as well. She wants women to believe in themselves.
7. Apoorva Rai
Today, apart from being a fitness freak, Apoorva Rai is also very glamorous in real life. It would not be wrong to say that Apoorva Rai is an inspiration for all new and old moms. Apoorva Rai still runs her skin clinic, but more focus has now become on her in these contests.