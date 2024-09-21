trendingPhotosDetail

Meet Apala Mishra who left medical practices for UPSC exam, secured AIR 9, topped interview but chose not to...

Union Public Civil Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest examinations in the country and is a dream to many. There are several who leave their lucrative careers behind to crack the UPSC with the spirit of serving the nation.

One such woman is Apala Mishra, who left medical practices to tread the path of the UPSC. Not only did she clinch an All India Rank (AIR) 9 in UPSC 2020 exam, she topped the interview by scoring 215 out of 275 marks. However, she opted for Indian Foreign Service (IFS), standing out of the crowd. Let's delve into her strategy and more.

1. Who is Apala Mishra?

1/5 Apala Mishra is a native of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Her father is a retired Colonel in the army and her brother serves as a major. Her mother is a professor at Delhi University. Given her family background, Mishra has always been sincere towards studies.

2. Educational Background

2/5 After Mishra completed her intermediate, she earned a Bachelor's in Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Army College. Guided by aspirations to become an IFS Officer, she began to prepare for UPSC after completing her studies.

3. Apala reveals her preparation 'Mantra'

3/5 In 2020, Apala Mishra cracked the UPSC with an AIR 9 after three years of attempts. Moreover, she emerged as the top scorer in the CSE interview round by securing a total of 215 out of 275 marks. Revealing her preparation strategies, she said that she used to study consciously for 7-8 hours everyday.

4. Apala Mishra got married this year

4/5 Earlier this year, Apala Mishra exchanged wedding vows with Abhishek Bakolia, who is also an IFS officer.

