Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

1 . Annabel Mehta with husband Anand Mehta

Annabel Mehta (Lancaster) is originally from Solihull, England. She married Anand Mehta, as they both met while she was pursuing her postgraduate studies in social administration at the London School of Economics. Anand belonged to a Gujarati industrialist family. She decided to leave everything in London and move to India. They had two daughters together, one is Anjali, who is married to Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Another daughter is Tara Meta, who died at the age of seven.