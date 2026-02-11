Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits

Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim

Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here

Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'

CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?

Bangladesh election 2026: Voting scheduled for Feb 12, results on Feb 13, first election since ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, here's what to know

Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'

Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed

ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'

After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits

CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteri

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones

Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar and Sachin Tendulkar's mother-in-law. While pursuing postgraduate studies in social administration at the London School of Economics, she fell head-over-heels for Indian man Anand Mehta.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 11, 2026, 12:36 PM IST

1.Annabel Mehta with husband Anand Mehta

Annabel Mehta with husband Anand Mehta
1

Annabel Mehta (Lancaster) is originally from Solihull, England. She married Anand Mehta, as they both met while she was pursuing her postgraduate studies in social administration at the London School of Economics. Anand belonged to a Gujarati industrialist family. She decided to leave everything in London and move to India. They had two daughters together, one is Anjali, who is married to Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Another daughter is Tara Meta, who died at the age of seven.

Advertisement

2.Annabel Mehta with groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar

Annabel Mehta with groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
2

Annabel Mehta has close relation with her grandchildren, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, reportedly in March. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer got engaged to Saaniya back in August last year

3.The Tendulkar-Mehta family

The Tendulkar-Mehta family
3

Anand Mehta and Annabel Mehta have two daughters, Anjali and Tara. Anjali is married to India's biggest cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar, and have two children Sara and Arjun. Youngest daughter, Tara died at the age of seven due to sudden allergic drug reaction.

4.Annabel Mehta at Anjali-Sachin Wedding

Annabel Mehta at Anjali-Sachin Wedding
4

Annabel Mehta was once against her daughter's wish to marry Sacin Tendulkar. In her memoir, she said that she thought that Anjali would marry a tall, dark and handsome boy. But Sachin was so young and barely taller than Anjali. She feared that he would become a 'playboy' judging by his star status as a young cricketer.

TRENDING NOW

5.Arjun tendulkar wedding

Arjun tendulkar wedding
5

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok are reortedly set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 this year. In August last year, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok in an intimate ceremony, with only immediate family members and close friends in attendance. Saaniya Chandok comes from a well-known business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, especially Arjun’s sister Sara, for several years.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteri
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gan
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain clo
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's son & daughter-in-law meet? Know about their love story, education, family background, networth
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: How did Sachin Tendulkar's
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why
Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs to dedicate to your loved ones
Promise Day 2026: From 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to 'Yeh Vaada Hai', 7 Bollywood songs
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: In Pics, Sachin Tendulkar calls on PM Modi, President Murmu, HM Shah, Rahul Gandhi to bless son & daughter-in-law
Arjun-Saaniya Wedding: Sachin invites PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo
From Avengers to Rush, ahead of Crime 101, 5 must watch flicks of Chris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement