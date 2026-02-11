Meet Annabel Mehta, nani of groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar, who was once against daughter Anjali marrying Sachin Tendulkar, here's why

After accusing Govinda of extra-marital affair, Sunita Ahuja hopes for reconciliation with him, hints at 'good old day’s'
CM Rekha Gupta announces Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana; Know eligibility, criteria and benefits
Naravane's memoir row: Delhi Police seeks response from publisher over Rahul Gandhi's claim
Bharat Bandh on February 12: Will schools, colleges, banks, transport remain closed tomorrow? Check details here
Paresh Rawal confirms Manoj Bajpayee replaces Govinda in Bhagam Bhag 2: 'We will miss him'
CarryMinati vs Karan Johar: Why YouTuber barred from posting defamatory content on filmmaker?
Bangladesh election 2026: Voting scheduled for Feb 12, results on Feb 13, first election since ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, here's what to know
Kapil Sharma opens up about losing his father and battling depression at 36: 'People started saying I’m finished'
Punjab: Bomb threat to private schools in Mohali via email, bomb disposal, anti-sabotage team deployed
ICMAI CMA result 2026: Inter, final scorecards out at icmai.in; Check steps to download, passing percentage, toppers list and more
VIRAL
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 11, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
1.Annabel Mehta with husband Anand Mehta
Annabel Mehta (Lancaster) is originally from Solihull, England. She married Anand Mehta, as they both met while she was pursuing her postgraduate studies in social administration at the London School of Economics. Anand belonged to a Gujarati industrialist family. She decided to leave everything in London and move to India. They had two daughters together, one is Anjali, who is married to Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar. Another daughter is Tara Meta, who died at the age of seven.
2.Annabel Mehta with groom-to-be Arjun Tendulkar
Annabel Mehta has close relation with her grandchildren, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, is set to tie the knot with Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, reportedly in March. The 26-year-old left-arm pacer got engaged to Saaniya back in August last year
3.The Tendulkar-Mehta family
Anand Mehta and Annabel Mehta have two daughters, Anjali and Tara. Anjali is married to India's biggest cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar, and have two children Sara and Arjun. Youngest daughter, Tara died at the age of seven due to sudden allergic drug reaction.
4.Annabel Mehta at Anjali-Sachin Wedding
Annabel Mehta was once against her daughter's wish to marry Sacin Tendulkar. In her memoir, she said that she thought that Anjali would marry a tall, dark and handsome boy. But Sachin was so young and barely taller than Anjali. She feared that he would become a 'playboy' judging by his star status as a young cricketer.
5.Arjun tendulkar wedding
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok are reortedly set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 this year. In August last year, Arjun Tendulkar got engaged to noted Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok in an intimate ceremony, with only immediate family members and close friends in attendance. Saaniya Chandok comes from a well-known business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group, and has been a close friend of the Tendulkar family, especially Arjun’s sister Sara, for several years.