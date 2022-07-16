Search icon
Meet Aliya Modi, beautiful daughter of Lalit Modi, boyfriend of actress Sushmita Sen

Aliya Modi is the daughter of Lalit Modi's late wife Minal Modi. The business tycoon announced relationship with actor Sushmita Sen recently.

Former IPL chairman and business tycoon Lalit Modi recently stormed the internet by sharing the news of dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The Indian businessman took to Twitter and Instagram to share his pictures with Sushmita on July 14.

The news came as a huge surprise for all the fans who have gave mixed responses to the couple’s relationship. Hours later, the Bollywood actress also tweeted regarding their bonding.

While actress Sushmita has two adopted daughters – Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Lalit Modi has three children. Two of these are from his first marriage and a stepdaughter from late wife Minal Modi’s first marriage.

READ | Meet Renee, Alisah, daughters of actress Sushmita Sen, new girlfriend of Lalit Modi

 

1. Who is Aliya Modi

Who is Aliya Modi
1/4

Aliya Modi is the 29-year-old daughter of business magnate Lalit Modi. 

2. Born to parents Minal Modi and Lalit Modi

Born to parents Minal Modi and Lalit Modi
2/4

Aliya is the daughter of Lalit’s late wife Minal Modi, who he married in 1991. Unfortunately, the woman died due to cancer in 2018.

Photo - Left: Lalit Modi with late wife Minal, right: daughter Aliya Modi

3. Aliya’s marriage photos

Aliya’s marriage photos
3/4

Aliya recently got married to boyfriend Brett Carlsen. Father Lalit Modi shared pictures of the newly wed couple on his official Instagram account in May 2022.

4. Aliya’s profession

Aliya’s profession
4/4

Aliya is the founder of an interior design consultancy firm based in London.

Photo credits: Instagram (@lalitkmodi)

