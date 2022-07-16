Meet Aliya Modi, beautiful daughter of Lalit Modi, boyfriend of actress Sushmita Sen

Aliya Modi is the daughter of Lalit Modi's late wife Minal Modi. The business tycoon announced relationship with actor Sushmita Sen recently.

Former IPL chairman and business tycoon Lalit Modi recently stormed the internet by sharing the news of dating former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. The Indian businessman took to Twitter and Instagram to share his pictures with Sushmita on July 14.

The news came as a huge surprise for all the fans who have gave mixed responses to the couple’s relationship. Hours later, the Bollywood actress also tweeted regarding their bonding.

While actress Sushmita has two adopted daughters – Renee and Alisah, boyfriend Lalit Modi has three children. Two of these are from his first marriage and a stepdaughter from late wife Minal Modi’s first marriage.

READ | Meet Renee, Alisah, daughters of actress Sushmita Sen, new girlfriend of Lalit Modi