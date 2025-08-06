Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra host wedding reception at Delhi hotel, see pics

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
Shweta Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
1.MP Mahua Moitra's reception
Leaders from across the political spectrum gathered in the national capital on Tuesday to attend in the wedding reception of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra.
2.Tied the knots in May
The event at Hotel Lalit came a little over two months after the couple got married at a private ceremony in Germany on May 30.
3.MP Mahua Moitra's stunning saree
At the Delhi reception, Ms Moitra was spotted in a red saree with golden embroidery and traditional gold jewellery. Mr Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional outfit with a red embroidered border.
4.Guests
Photos shared on social media showed Ms Moitra and Mr Misra greeting attendees and receiving blessings from colleagues and friends.
5.Sonia Gandhi was present
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seated at the dinner table with Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan, among others.
6.Pinaki Misra's outfit
Pinaki Misra opted for a timeless white traditional ensemble with a red embroidered border.