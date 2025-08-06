Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra host wedding reception at Delhi hotel, see pics

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it

Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

IPL heroes eye national return as BCCI set to announce Asia Cup 2025 squad

Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of workers due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...

Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra host wedding reception at Delhi hotel, see pics

On May 30, MP Mahua Moitra exchanged vows with Pinaki Misra in a private ceremony in Berlin, Germany.

Shweta Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 07:08 PM IST

1.MP Mahua Moitra's reception

MP Mahua Moitra's reception
1

Leaders from across the political spectrum gathered in the national capital on Tuesday to attend in the wedding reception of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra. 

 

Advertisement

2.Tied the knots in May

Tied the knots in May
2

The event at Hotel Lalit came a little over two months after the couple got married at a private ceremony in Germany on May 30.

 

3.MP Mahua Moitra's stunning saree

MP Mahua Moitra's stunning saree
3

At the Delhi reception, Ms Moitra was spotted in a red saree with golden embroidery and traditional gold jewellery. Mr Misra was dressed in a classic white traditional outfit with a red embroidered border.

 

4.Guests

Guests
4

Photos shared on social media showed Ms Moitra and Mr Misra greeting attendees and receiving blessings from colleagues and friends.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Sonia Gandhi was present

    Sonia Gandhi was present
    5

    Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was seated at the dinner table with Rajya Sabha member Ranjeet Ranjan, among others.   

    6.Pinaki Misra's outfit

    Pinaki Misra's outfit
    6

    Pinaki Misra opted for a timeless white traditional ensemble with a red embroidered border.

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    'If someone thinks sex is...': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to viral ‘rape of Avantika’ article slamming Baahubali scene, says ‘she was finding herself...'
    'If someone thinks sex is..': Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to ‘rape of Avantika'
    'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats
    'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement
    Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers
    Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for this reason
    Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'
    Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of animated film
    Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tension wire
    Bihar: At least 5 kanwariyas killed in Bhagalpur after DJ vehicle hits high-tens
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
    5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
    Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
    Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
    This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
    Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
    From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
    5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
    Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchlist
    Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchli
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE