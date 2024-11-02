1 . Madhuri Dixit makes comeback to cinema

1

The eagerly awaited Bollywood film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri, was finally released in theaters on November 1. This film marks Madhuri Dixit's comeback to cinema. Over her impressive four-decade career, during which she has appeared in more than 70 films, Dixit has established a significant presence in Indian cinema. She is married to cardiovascular surgeon Shriram Nene since 1999.