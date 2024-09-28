Search icon
Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Here’s a look at the lavish vehicles owned by some of India’s top YouTubers.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 28, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

India is experiencing a rise in YouTubers gaining popularity for their engaging content. Over the years, many of these creators have not only achieved fame but also amassed considerable wealth. Some are even known for their impressive collections of luxury cars. Here’s a look at the lavish vehicles owned by some of India’s top YouTubers.
 

1. Gaurav Chaudhary

Gaurav Chaudhary
1/6

Popularly known as Technical Guruji, Gaurav Chaudhary is a popular tech YouTuber and entrepreneur who owns a number of luxury cars. One of the most expensive cars he owns is a Mercedes-Benz G Class which is worth around Rs 1.72 crore.

 

2. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav
2/6

One of India’s top YouTubers and Big Boss OTT season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav boasts an impressive collection of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet valued at approximately Rs 1.30 crore. This luxurious four-seater cabriolet features a sporty design, massaging seats, and cutting-edge technology.

 

3. Fukra Insaan

Fukra Insaan
3/6

According to a Times Now report, Indian YouTuber and singer Abhishek Malhan owns a Jaguar F-Pace luxury SUV which is worth around Rs 80 lakh. 

 

4. Carry Minati

Carry Minati
4/6

Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is one of the richest YouTubers in the country. He is a proud owner of the Audi Q7 SUV which is priced over Rs 88 lakh.

 

5. Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani
5/6

Ashish Chanchlani, known for making comedy skits on YouTube has the keys to the stunning Mercedes-Benz E200 Sedan, which costs around Rs 76 lakh.

 

6. Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav Taneja
6/6

Gaurav Taneja runs a vlogging channel on YouTube, Flying Beast owns a BMW X4 luxury SUV valued at around Rs 1 crore.

 

