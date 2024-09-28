Luxury cars owned by top Indian YouTubers

Here’s a look at the lavish vehicles owned by some of India’s top YouTubers.
1. Gaurav Chaudhary
Popularly known as Technical Guruji, Gaurav Chaudhary is a popular tech YouTuber and entrepreneur who owns a number of luxury cars. One of the most expensive cars he owns is a Mercedes-Benz G Class which is worth around Rs 1.72 crore.
2. Elvish Yadav
One of India’s top YouTubers and Big Boss OTT season 2 winner, Elvish Yadav boasts an impressive collection of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet valued at approximately Rs 1.30 crore. This luxurious four-seater cabriolet features a sporty design, massaging seats, and cutting-edge technology.
3. Fukra Insaan
According to a Times Now report, Indian YouTuber and singer Abhishek Malhan owns a Jaguar F-Pace luxury SUV which is worth around Rs 80 lakh.
4. Carry Minati
Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is one of the richest YouTubers in the country. He is a proud owner of the Audi Q7 SUV which is priced over Rs 88 lakh.
5. Ashish Chanchlani
Ashish Chanchlani, known for making comedy skits on YouTube has the keys to the stunning Mercedes-Benz E200 Sedan, which costs around Rs 76 lakh.
6. Gaurav Taneja
Gaurav Taneja runs a vlogging channel on YouTube, Flying Beast owns a BMW X4 luxury SUV valued at around Rs 1 crore.