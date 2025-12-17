Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...

Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…

'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival

Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...

Prithvi Shaw Net Worth: Once Rs 7.5 crore IPL star, now back with DC at Rs 75 lakh; Here's all about Maharashtra batter's rise, fall and IPL revival

Who is Payal Gaming? 21-year-old YouTuber going viral after private video MMS circulating on social media, fans say, 'deepfake...'

Low Forex Markup Cards: Smart Choices for International Travellers

Ananya Panday reunites with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri co-star Kartik Aaryan; stuns in bandhani meets benarasi outfit by…; SEE pics

Ahmedabad: Three schools get bomb threat emails, security heightened; Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger...

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...

Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection

Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, offers prayers, meets rescued animals, and poses with lions during his India visit.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 17, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

1.Lionel Messi visit to Vantara in Jamnagar

Lionel Messi visit to Vantara in Jamnagar
1

Global football legend Lionel Messi made a memorable visit to Vantara in Jamnagar during his India trip. Accompanied by Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and his Inter Miami teammates, Messi explored India’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, took part in traditional rituals and spent time with rescued animals.

 

Advertisement

2.Grand welcome at Vantara

Grand welcome at Vantara
2

Lionel Messi was welcomed at Vantara with traditional rituals, floral greetings and folk music. Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul are holding ceremonial plates during welcome rituals inside the ornate temple premises.

3.Prayers at the temple

Prayers at the temple
3

Messi offered prayers following Hindu customs, participating in aarti and seeking blessings. He bowed before the deity, surrounded by priests and attendees.

4.Moments with hosts

Moments with hosts
4

Messi posed for a group photograph with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and team members, under decorated pillars inside the temple complex.

TRENDING NOW

5.First encounter with big cats

First encounter with big cats
5

Messi visited Vantara's Big Cat Care Centre, closely observing rescued lions in safe, natural enclosures designed for their comfort and enrichment. He stood near the glass enclosure, watching them calmly.

6.Warm hug with host

Warm hug with host
6

The visit also featured heartfelt moments between Messi and Anant Ambani.

7.Messi namaste moment

Messi namaste moment
7

Messi is standing beside the Ganesh idol with folded hands. This moment symbolised harmony between cultures.

8.Visit to the white lion

Visit to the white lion
8

Messi smiled while observing white lions resting behind glass at Vantara. He admired their care, diet, and rehabilitation journey.

9.Conservation tour

Conservation tour
9

Beyond animals, Messi toured veterinary hospitals, foster care centres and conservation facilities. He praised Vantara’s medical expertise and animal-first approach.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?
Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger...
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India Express in...
Days after India's biggest Aviation crisis, IndiGo beats Air India, Air India...
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding of Rs 542235900 from…
Kusha Kapila celebrates big win as her shapewear brand Underneat secures funding
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': Chief Minister Vijayan makes BIG statement on Kerala film festival
'All films denied of censor certificate will be screened': CM Vijayan
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 crore fraud, fake bills, duping Rajasthan's influential...
Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari sent to judicial custody, accused Rs 30 cr fraud
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani gifts Rs 10.9 crore watch to Lionel Messi: From Rolex GMT-Master II to 'Barbie' Rolex Daytona, here's a look at football legend's elite timepiece collection
Look at Lionel Messi's elite timepiece collection
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS
Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhi
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025
From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrities
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him, has army background, debuted with Arjun Rampal in...
Meet Medha Rana, Varun Dhawan's heroine in Border 2, 12 years younger than him
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids at IPL 2026 auction
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi Dar: Uncapped Indian stars who sparked big bids
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement