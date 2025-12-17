Lionel Messi visits Vantara in Jamnagar, offers prayers with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, poses with lion; SEE PICS

Trump-Munir Talks: Will Pakistan Army send troops to Gaza? Will it trigger political backlash? Why should India be upset?
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 17, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
1.Lionel Messi visit to Vantara in Jamnagar
Global football legend Lionel Messi made a memorable visit to Vantara in Jamnagar during his India trip. Accompanied by Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and his Inter Miami teammates, Messi explored India’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, took part in traditional rituals and spent time with rescued animals.
2.Grand welcome at Vantara
Lionel Messi was welcomed at Vantara with traditional rituals, floral greetings and folk music. Messi, Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul are holding ceremonial plates during welcome rituals inside the ornate temple premises.
3.Prayers at the temple
Messi offered prayers following Hindu customs, participating in aarti and seeking blessings. He bowed before the deity, surrounded by priests and attendees.
4.Moments with hosts
Messi posed for a group photograph with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and team members, under decorated pillars inside the temple complex.
5.First encounter with big cats
Messi visited Vantara's Big Cat Care Centre, closely observing rescued lions in safe, natural enclosures designed for their comfort and enrichment. He stood near the glass enclosure, watching them calmly.
6.Warm hug with host
The visit also featured heartfelt moments between Messi and Anant Ambani.
7.Messi namaste moment
Messi is standing beside the Ganesh idol with folded hands. This moment symbolised harmony between cultures.
8.Visit to the white lion
Messi smiled while observing white lions resting behind glass at Vantara. He admired their care, diet, and rehabilitation journey.
9.Conservation tour
Beyond animals, Messi toured veterinary hospitals, foster care centres and conservation facilities. He praised Vantara’s medical expertise and animal-first approach.