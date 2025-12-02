This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru
VIRAL
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 02, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
1.New York, United States
Score: 7.56
New York’s stress ranking is driven mainly by its extremely high cost of living, especially rent and household expenses. Residents spend huge portions of their income on housing, groceries, and utilities, creating intense financial strain.
2.Dublin, Ireland
Score: 7.55
Dublin stands just behind New York, with stress driven by housing prices and long commute times. Long travel times across the city add to everyday frustration, making Dublin one of Europe’s most stressful urban centres.
3.Mexico City, Mexico
Score: 7.38
Mexico City’s challenges are rooted in heavy traffic, long daily commutes, and safety concerns. Crime levels are the highest in the study, which heightens daily anxiety for residents.
4.Manila, Philippines
Score: 7.34
Manila suffers from dense population, polluted air, traffic jams, and moderate crime. Commuters spend long hours on roads for short distances, which affects productivity and personal time.
5.London, United Kingdom
Score: 7.25
London is known for its economic opportunities, but also for expensive living and busy roads. Household expenses and childcare costs remain among the highest worldwide, while long travel times add to day-to-day stress even for those with stable incomes.
6.Milan, Italy
Score: 7.25
Milan shares fifth place due to high living costs, pollution, and moderate crime levels. While healthcare services perform well, ongoing concerns about affordability and public safety contribute to mental strain.
7.Athens, Greece
Score: 7.23
Athens faces economic instability, traffic congestion, and moderate crime, all of which lead to public stress levels. Long-standing financial issues continue to impact citizens, even as the city works to rebuild services and infrastructure.
8.São Paulo, Brazil
Score: 7.14
São Paulo remains intense and fast-paced, with traffic, pollution, and crime creating stressful conditions. Rapid population growth and uneven infrastructure push stress levels higher, while long travel times dominate daily routines.
9.Turin, Italy
Score: 6.90
Turin experiences rising costs, pollution, and moderate crime, making it one of Europe’s more challenging cities to navigate.
10.Kolkata, India
Score: 6.89
Kolkata is India’s only entry in the top 10, with stress shaped by high population density, traffic congestion, and rising living expenses. Residents take 34 minutes to travel just 10 km, which reflects daily delays and long commutes.