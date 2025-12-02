FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru

Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage

Centre reveals key details on Census 2027, will be held in two phases, check schedule here

Bigg Boss 19 winner LEAKED! Gaurav Khanna to win Salman Khan's show? Farrhana Bhatt will be..., 2nd runner-up will be...

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid death rumours

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops BOMBSHELL, 'War in 5 or 10 years', internet says, 'Grok why...'

Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls

FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said

Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why

Who will replace injured Mark Wood for pink ball Ashes game in Gabba?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru

'The villain plays...': Samantha's ex-best friend Sadhna's cryptic note

Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage

Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic

Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility

HomePhotos

VIRAL

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

A new global study ranks New York as the world’s most stressed city, with Kolkata entering the top 10 due to high costs, traffic, and urban pressure.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 02, 2025, 03:37 PM IST

1.New York, United States

New York, United States
1

Score: 7.56

New York’s stress ranking is driven mainly by its extremely high cost of living, especially rent and household expenses. Residents spend huge portions of their income on housing, groceries, and utilities, creating intense financial strain.

Advertisement

2.Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland
2

Score: 7.55

Dublin stands just behind New York, with stress driven by housing prices and long commute times. Long travel times across the city add to everyday frustration, making Dublin one of Europe’s most stressful urban centres.

3.Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico
3

Score: 7.38

Mexico City’s challenges are rooted in heavy traffic, long daily commutes, and safety concerns. Crime levels are the highest in the study, which heightens daily anxiety for residents.

4.Manila, Philippines

Manila, Philippines
4

Score: 7.34

Manila suffers from dense population, polluted air, traffic jams, and moderate crime. Commuters spend long hours on roads for short distances, which affects productivity and personal time.

TRENDING NOW

5.London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom
5

Score: 7.25

London is known for its economic opportunities, but also for expensive living and busy roads. Household expenses and childcare costs remain among the highest worldwide, while long travel times add to day-to-day stress even for those with stable incomes.

6.Milan, Italy

Milan, Italy
6

Score: 7.25

Milan shares fifth place due to high living costs, pollution, and moderate crime levels. While healthcare services perform well, ongoing concerns about affordability and public safety contribute to mental strain.

7.Athens, Greece

Athens, Greece
7

Score: 7.23

Athens faces economic instability, traffic congestion, and moderate crime, all of which lead to public stress levels. Long-standing financial issues continue to impact citizens, even as the city works to rebuild services and infrastructure.

8.São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil
8

Score: 7.14

São Paulo remains intense and fast-paced, with traffic, pollution, and crime creating stressful conditions. Rapid population growth and uneven infrastructure push stress levels higher, while long travel times dominate daily routines.

9.Turin, Italy

Turin, Italy
9

Score: 6.90

Turin experiences rising costs, pollution, and moderate crime, making it one of Europe’s more challenging cities to navigate.

10.Kolkata, India

Kolkata, India
10

Score: 6.89

Kolkata is India’s only entry in the top 10, with stress shaped by high population density, traffic congestion, and rising living expenses. Residents take 34 minutes to travel just 10 km, which reflects daily delays and long commutes.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'The villain plays...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-best friend Sadhna Singh's cryptic note after her wedding with Raj Nidimoru
'The villain plays...': Samantha's ex-best friend Sadhna's cryptic note
Centre reveals key details on Census 2027, will be held in two phases, check schedule here
Centre reveals key details on Census 2027, will be held in two phases
Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked outrage
Who is Kantara deity Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh’s 'mockery' of which sparked
Bigg Boss 19 winner LEAKED! Gaurav Khanna to win Salman Khan's show? Farrhana Bhatt will be..., 2nd runner-up will be...
Bigg Boss 19 winner LEAKED! Gaurav Khanna to win Salman Khan's show?
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum allowed to meet him at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi amid death rumours
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khanum allowed to meet him at Adiala...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms
K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement