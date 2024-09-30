trendingPhotosDetail

Know what scientists found after studing the body of one of the world’s strongest men

A study on one of the world’s strongest men, reveals how his unique muscle and tendon characteristics contribute to his extreme strength and power.

Scientists recently examined the body of Eddie Hall who is a renowned strongman who won the "World’s Strongest Man" competition in 2017 and set a 500kg deadlift world record. This study offers valuable insights into how his muscle and tendon structure contributes to his incredible strength, shedding light on the physiology of elite strongman athletes.

1. What is Strongman?

1/7 Strongman competitions involve lifting, carrying, and moving heavy objects using traditional barbell exercises and specific events like vehicle pulls and stone lifts. Competitions are held at various levels, making the sport increasingly popular.

2. Strongman’s Rise in Popularity

2/7 Since the 1970s, strongman competitions have gained significant growth, with the "World’s Strongest Man" event leading the way. However, limited scientific studies exist on elite athletes like Eddie Hall.

3. Eddie Hall’s Record-Breaking Feats

3/7 Eddie Hall, known for his 500kg deadlift and victory in the 2017 "World’s Strongest Man," was studied to understand his unique muscle and tendon characteristics that contribute to his exceptional strength.

4. Hall’s Muscle Mass and Distribution

4/7 The study found that Hall’s lower body muscle size was nearly twice that of untrained people, particularly his “guy rope” muscles, which were 2.5 to three times larger. These muscles provide stability to the hips and thighs during heavy lifts.

5. Muscle vs. Tendon Growth

5/7 While Hall’s quadriceps were twice the size of an untrained person, the tendon connected to these muscles was only 30% larger. This suggests that muscle growth outpaces tendon growth, which may increase the risk of tendon injuries.

6. Implications for Everyday Strength

6/7 The study indicates that smaller stabilizing muscles, such as the “guy rope” muscles, play a crucial role in both strongman events and everyday activities like climbing stairs or lifting objects. Focusing on these muscles could enhance overall strength and stability.

