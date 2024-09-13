trendingPhotosDetail

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

The power couple -- IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda -- are quite popular on social media. Here's everything that you need to know about the beautiful love story of the two IAS officers, which later culminated into a dreamy wedding.

1. About IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

1/5 IAS Srushti Deshmukh is a 2019 batch IAS officer who is currently posted as Sub-divisonal Magistrate (SDM) in Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district. Her husband IAS Nagarjun Gowda is also a 2019 batch IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

2. Beginning of their 'foreover'

2/5 After passing the UPSC 2018 exam, both Srushti and Nagarjuna went to Mussoorie for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) in Uttarakhand, where they met each other. It is said that the love story of both began there.

3. They tied the knot in 2022

3/5 After dating for around two years, the IAS couple got engaged in August 2021. Later in April 2022, they tied the knot, marking the beginning of their 'happy-ever-after'.

4. The duo is quite active on social media

4/5 IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda are quite active on social media. IAS Deshmukh has 2.1 million followers on Instagram while IAS Gowda enjoys a fan following of 413k. They often share pictures from the personal as well as professional lives.

