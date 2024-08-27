Search icon
Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

Below are the key differences that an individual must understand while applying for their maritime careers

  • Shivam Verma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 27, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Individuals who aspire to pursue maritime career must carefully consider and understand the basic differences between these sectors.

1. Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy

Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy


Indian Navy and Merchant Navy represent distinct pathways and offer unique opportunities and challenges.

2. Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy

Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy


Indian Navy is the maritime arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Merchant Navy operates as a commercial fleet, which is engaged in global trade and transportation.

3. Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy

Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy


In Indian Navy, the personnel serve as naval officers, sailors, engineers and technicians. Meanwhile, Merchant Navy focuses on commercial shipping and global trade.

4. Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy

Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy


Pay scale in Indian Navy is structured based on rank and years of service. But it varies in Merchant Navy depending on vessel type, rank, and shipping company policies.

5. Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy

Difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy


Job security in Indian Navy is generally high due to its status as a government institution, but in Merchant Navy it is influenced by market conditions, and industry demand.

