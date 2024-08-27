trendingPhotosDetail

Know difference between Indian Navy and Merchant Navy: Check job profile, pay scale

Below are the key differences that an individual must understand while applying for their maritime careers

Individuals who aspire to pursue maritime career must carefully consider and understand the basic differences between these sectors.

1/5 Indian Navy and Merchant Navy represent distinct pathways and offer unique opportunities and challenges.

2/5 Indian Navy is the maritime arm of the Indian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Merchant Navy operates as a commercial fleet, which is engaged in global trade and transportation.

3/5 In Indian Navy, the personnel serve as naval officers, sailors, engineers and technicians. Meanwhile, Merchant Navy focuses on commercial shipping and global trade.

4/5 Pay scale in Indian Navy is structured based on rank and years of service. But it varies in Merchant Navy depending on vessel type, rank, and shipping company policies.

