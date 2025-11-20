Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video
Shweta Singh | Nov 20, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
1.Kavya Maran's car collection
Kavya Maran, the owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is often in the headlines because former poised presence and deep involvement in the team's operations. Putting aside her passion towards cricket, the billionaire has a soft corner for powerful wheels.
2.Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley Bentayga EWB is not only a special car in Kavya Maran's collection but it is also special for the brand, as it is the first-ever SUV made by the brand. The model owned by Maran is finished in red and comes with 22-inch wheels, all of which cost around Rs 6 crore. It comes with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. This unit produces 542 hp and 770 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.
3.Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB
Maran's garage also houses the expensive and luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom VIII EWB which costs around Rs 12.2 crore in India. It sports a combination of light gold and black with 21-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a massive 6.75-litre V12 twin-turbocharged engine. The unit is tuned to produce 571 hp of power and 900 Nm of peak torque. This power is transferred to the wheels using an automatic transmission.
4.BMW i7
Apart from the cars of British origin, Maran also has a car with the Bavarian giant's badge. Specifically, she owns an i7 with Black Sapphire Metallic paint. The electrified version of the luxurious sedan comes with a dual electric motor setup one placed on each axle. It is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack which offers a range of up to 603 km on a single charge.
5.Ferrari Roma
The crown jewel of Kavya Maran's collection is a Ferrari Roma in Rosso Corsa. The car was launched at Rs 4.5 crore and comes with a 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, which produces 680 hp of power and 760 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheel using an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.