Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I
India poised to emerge as world's next economic superpower: Rajat Tiwari at WEF Davos
'I will do...': Abrar Ahmed reignites India-Pakistan rivalry with controversial remark before T20 World Cup 2026
The Backbone of India’s Infrastructure: How Utkarsh India Powers Railways, Roads, Telecom & Power Projects.
Nipah virus risk low in India, no travel restrictions required, says WHO after two new cases
India’s Medical Tourism Boom: How Musk Clinic is shaping global aesthetics & hair restoration demand
Designing Systems That Work: The Social Design
Snow Moon 2026: How and where to see last full moon of winter this weekend
What was Ajit Pawar's last wish? Pawar family aide makes big reveal
Anti-Terror Strike in J-K: Security forces launches operation against Jaish terrorists, internet suspended in Kishtwar
VIRAL
Monica Singh | Jan 30, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
1.A Partnership Beyond the Spotlight
PT Usha and V Srinivasan shared a life grounded in mutual respect and quiet strength. They were married in 1991. Away from the spotlight of stadium lights, Srinivasan remained a constant support in Usha's journey, encouraging her ambitions while opting for a life of simplicity.
2.Roots in Sport and Discipline
A former kabaddi player and CISF officer, V Srinivasan understood the demands of sport and discipline. His own athletic background helped him relate to the sacrifices required at the highest level, making him a steady pillar during Usha’s competitive years.
3.Standing Strong During Usha’s Sporting Rise
As PT Usha became India’s track icon, Srinivasan remained firmly behind the scenes, managing family responsibilities and offering emotional strength during triumphs and setbacks. His support allowed Usha to stay focused on her pursuit of excellence.
4.Support Through a New Chapter
When Usha transitioned from athletics to leadership roles in sports administration and later public life, Srinivasan continued his quiet backing. Even as she became IOA President and a Rajya Sabha member, he avoided public attention, prioritising family above all.
5.A Legacy of Quiet Strength
V Srinivasan’s life was defined not by public recognition but by unwavering support. As tributes pour in, he is remembered as the man who stood beside one of India’s greatest athletes, proving that behind every legend is often a silent force of strength.