HomePhotos

VIRAL

Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

P.T. Usha’s journey as India’s athletics legend was quietly supported by her husband V Srinivasan. A former kabaddi player and CISF officer, he remained away from the spotlight while standing firmly beside Usha through her sporting career, leadership roles, and public life.

Monica Singh | Jan 30, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

1.A Partnership Beyond the Spotlight

A Partnership Beyond the Spotlight
1

PT Usha and V Srinivasan shared a life grounded in mutual respect and quiet strength. They were married in 1991. Away from the spotlight of stadium lights, Srinivasan remained a constant support in Usha's journey, encouraging her ambitions while opting for a life of simplicity.

2.Roots in Sport and Discipline

Roots in Sport and Discipline
2

A former kabaddi player and CISF officer, V Srinivasan understood the demands of sport and discipline. His own athletic background helped him relate to the sacrifices required at the highest level, making him a steady pillar during Usha’s competitive years.

3.Standing Strong During Usha’s Sporting Rise

Standing Strong During Usha’s Sporting Rise
3

As PT Usha became India’s track icon, Srinivasan remained firmly behind the scenes, managing family responsibilities and offering emotional strength during triumphs and setbacks. His support allowed Usha to stay focused on her pursuit of excellence.

4.Support Through a New Chapter

Support Through a New Chapter
4

When Usha transitioned from athletics to leadership roles in sports administration and later public life, Srinivasan continued his quiet backing. Even as she became IOA President and a Rajya Sabha member, he avoided public attention, prioritising family above all.

5.A Legacy of Quiet Strength

A Legacy of Quiet Strength
5

V Srinivasan’s life was defined not by public recognition but by unwavering support. As tributes pour in, he is remembered as the man who stood beside one of India’s greatest athletes, proving that behind every legend is often a silent force of strength.

