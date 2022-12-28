Search icon
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months

IPS Jitendra Mani made a stark change in his lifestyle habits and started walking 15,000 steps daily.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 28, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

Senior Delhi Police officer Jitendra Mani has been rewarded by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for losing 46 kilograms in over eight months. Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police Metro, brought down his weight from 130 kg to 84 kg.

Now it is difficult to even recognize him in his new fit avatar. In just eight months, he lost 12 inches from his waist. Know more about the IPS officer below:

1. Who is Jitendra Mani?

Jitendra Mani is an IPS officer who is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Metro in Delhi. He has also been the DCP of the 7th Battalion of Delhi Police. 

The officer faced multiple health issues including diabetes, high blood pressure and increased cholesterol levels when he was 130 kg.

2. His diet plan

The officer made changes in his diet. And for the last eight months, he is living without eating roti and rice. He switched to more nutritious options like soups, salads and fruits. All this was possible due to his commitment and passion towards his fitness.  

3. Lost 46 kg in 8 months

DCP Mani made a stark change in his lifestyle habits and started walking 15,000 steps daily. He also made changes in his diet by eating healthy.

The officer set a goal to walk 4.5 lakh steps every month. In the last 8 months, he walked over 32 lakh steps.

4. Rewarded by Delhi Police Commissioner

His efforts were appreciated by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora who presented him with a commendation certificate on the behalf of the police department at a ceremony attended by over 90,000 police personnel.

(Photos: Facebook/Jitendra Mani) 

