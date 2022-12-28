Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months

Senior Delhi Police officer Jitendra Mani has been rewarded by Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora for losing 46 kilograms in over eight months. Mani, Deputy Commissioner of Police Metro, brought down his weight from 130 kg to 84 kg.

Now it is difficult to even recognize him in his new fit avatar. In just eight months, he lost 12 inches from his waist. Know more about the IPS officer below: