Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Monica Singh | Aug 16, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
1.Birla Mandir (Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple)
Near Connaught Place, Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir is known for its beauty and calm vibes. On Janmashtami, it glows with lights, flowers, and stunning tableaux that attract many visitors.
2.ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash
On Janmashtami night, Delhi’s ISKCON Temple becomes a center of devotion and joy. Devotees chant the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, watch Raas-leela, and offer prayers amid glowing lamps.
3.Jhandewalan Temple, Karol Bagh
The Jhandewalan Temple, dedicated to Maa Durga, shines on Janmashtami with matki-breaking events and devotional dance performances.
4.Geeta Mandir, Ajmeri Gate
Geeta Mandir, known for its Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta depictions, becomes vibrant on Janmashtami night with conch sounds, bhajans, and kirtans that last till late.
5.Sri Krishna Temple, Chhatarpur
The Sri Krishna Temple is a part of the Chhatarpur temple complex it is decorated with flowers on Janmashtami, with devotional music and prasad for devotees.
6.Shriradha Parthasarathy Temple, Dwarka
This grand Dwarka temple beautifully blends modern design with spirituality. On Janmashtami, it attracts large crowds with Raas-leela performances and a grand aarti.
