Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Moments of cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar caught on camera, video shows flash floods sweeping away homes, shops, WATCH

Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings

Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in SIX districts, moderate to heavy rains predicted, waterlogging in Mumbai, watch

Meet woman, farmer's daughter who left law studies to become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., won hearts at her wedding due to...

Noida to Delhi Airport in just 20 Minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 and Dwarka Expressway today

Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals

Raj Kundra breaks his silence after being trolled for his kidney donation offer to Premanand Maharaj: 'I’m not defined by...'

Donald Trump not well? US President struggles to walk straight on red carpet rolled out for Russian President Putin, internet says, 'zig-zagging...', WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, may not impose additional 25 pc, but warns, ‘it would be devastating…’

After talks with Putin, Trump softens stance on India tariff, warns nations buyi

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

Janmashtami 2025: Tradition, tithi and two-day celebration and other details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches

Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

HomePhotos

VIRAL

Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings

Celebrate Janmashtami 2025 at 6 must-visit Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR, where devotion, rituals, and festive grandeur await devotees.

Monica Singh | Aug 16, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

1.Birla Mandir (Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple)

Birla Mandir (Shri Lakshmi Narayan Temple)
1

Near Connaught Place, Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir is known for its beauty and calm vibes. On Janmashtami, it glows with lights, flowers, and stunning tableaux that attract many visitors.

Advertisement

2.ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash

ISKCON Temple, East of Kailash
2

On Janmashtami night, Delhi’s ISKCON Temple becomes a center of devotion and joy. Devotees chant the Hare Krishna Mahamantra, watch Raas-leela, and offer prayers amid glowing lamps.

3.Jhandewalan Temple, Karol Bagh

Jhandewalan Temple, Karol Bagh
3

The Jhandewalan Temple, dedicated to Maa Durga, shines on Janmashtami with matki-breaking events and devotional dance performances.

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings

4.Geeta Mandir, Ajmeri Gate

Geeta Mandir, Ajmeri Gate
4

Geeta Mandir, known for its Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta depictions, becomes vibrant on Janmashtami night with conch sounds, bhajans, and kirtans that last till late.

TRENDING NOW

5.Sri Krishna Temple, Chhatarpur

Sri Krishna Temple, Chhatarpur
5

The Sri Krishna Temple is a part of the Chhatarpur temple complex it is decorated with flowers on Janmashtami, with devotional music and prasad for devotees.

6.Shriradha Parthasarathy Temple, Dwarka

Shriradha Parthasarathy Temple, Dwarka
6

This grand Dwarka temple beautifully blends modern design with spirituality. On Janmashtami, it attracts large crowds with Raas-leela performances and a grand aarti.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhog items of Lord Krishna to offer for divine blessings
Janmashtami 2025: 7 favourite bhogs of Lord Krishna for divine blessings
UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction from October 1; check details
UPI Alert! GPay, PhonePe, Paytm users will not be able to make this transaction
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs 47000 crore in 4G expansion, launches Re 1...
Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal face BIG challenge as BSNL plans to invest Rs...
Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE