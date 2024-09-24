Search icon
Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Here are the luxurious cars owned by Jai Anmol Ambani.

  • Pavan Naidu
  • Sep 24, 2024, 07:32 PM IST

Reliance Capital chairman Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has had a journey filled with significant achievements and notable setbacks. After the 2006 demerger of Reliance Industries, Anil assumed leadership of several major companies.

 

1. Jai Anmol Ambani, Anil Ambani's elder son

Despite experiencing major financial hardships and declaring bankruptcy in 2020, Reliance Capital Limited (RCL) began to revive after Anil Ambani's sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, became involved in the company. Jai Anmol played a key role in helping his father's business to recover from losses. Jai Anmol boasts a collection of super-luxurious and expensive cars. 

2. Rolls Royce Phantom

According to reports, one of the luxury cars he owns is the Rolls Royce Phantom, which is among the priciest models offered by the company, with an estimated cost of around Rs 8.99 crore.

 

3. Lamborghini Gallardo

Jai Anmol is also the proud owner of a Lamborghini Gallardo, a stunning sports car valued at approximately Rs 2.8 crore. This high-performance vehicle adds to his impressive collection of luxury automobiles, showcasing his taste for speed and elegance.

 

4. Helicopters and a private plane

Moreover, Jai Anmol further expands his luxury assets with the ownership of helicopters and a private plane, which he utilizes for his professional purposes.

 

